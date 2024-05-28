+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mountain Jews Museum, located in Azerbaijan's Guba District, has become a magnet for tourists from around the world.

Every year, the number of foreign visitors eager to learn about the unique heritage of the Mountain Jews increases. People come here from Israel, the USA, the UK, Russia, and many other countries to see exhibits that tell the story of the life and traditions of this community residing in Azerbaijan.On 26 May, a delegation of public figures from the American state of Maine visited Guba District. The delegation was led by Tarlan Ahmadov, head of the Azerbaijani Society of Maine. The delegation included State Representatives Deqa Dhalac and Mana Abdi, Maine State Senator Jill Duson, Judge Paul Aranson, and the head of the non-profit organization Chance to Advance, Ekhlas Ahmed.After meeting with the head of Guba District, Ilgar Mahmudov, and local officials, the guests visited the village of Girmizi Gasaba. The delegation showed particular interest in the Mountain Jews Museum. The museum director, Igor Shaulov, conducted an engaging tour for the guests, providing detailed insights into the uniqueness of the population of Mountain Jews, their history, and traditions.Last year, the museum was also visited by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin. The guest was given extensive information about the history of the museum's creation, the centuries-old traditions and customs of the Mountain Jews. Vershinin familiarized himself with exhibits representing unique artifacts and relics that testify to the richness and diversity of the Mountain Jews' culture. During a conversation with representatives of Girmizi Gasaba and the municipality, Vershinin emphasized the importance of supporting and developing cultural projects aimed at preserving and popularizing national traditions.This museum immortalizes the traditions of the Mountain Jews, serving not only as a repository of cultural heritage but also as a living symbol of centuries-old coexistence and mutual understanding among peoples. This unique museum connects the past and the present, telling stories that inspire and enlighten. Each exhibit here is a window into the rich history of the Mountain Jews and their contribution to the cultural and social development of the region.The Mountain Jews Museum in Girmizi Gasaba continues to attract the attention of international guests, confirming its significance as a centre of cultural exchange and enlightenment. Visitors, be it high-ranking delegations or tourists from various parts of the world, find not only historical artifacts but also deep respect for the traditions and customs of the Mountain Jews.This museum is an important reminder of how culture and history can unite people, strengthening international ties and fostering mutual understanding. By immortalizing the traditions of the Mountain Jews, the museum makes an invaluable contribution to the preservation of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and serves as a significant landmark for future generations.The Mountain Jews Museum also reflects the spirit of multiculturalism and tolerance for which Azerbaijan is known. In a country where representatives of different nationalities and religions coexist peacefully, this museum exemplifies how respect for diversity can enrich society. Located at the crossroads of civilizations, Azerbaijan has always been a meeting place for cultures and peoples. Here, Muslims, Christians, and Jews have lived side by side for centuries, exchanging traditions and knowledge.Tolerance and respect for cultural diversity are the cornerstones of Azerbaijani society. The Mountain Jews Museum in Girmizi Gasaba is a vivid testament to this diversity. Here, tourists can see how different cultures can coexist, complement, and enrich each other. Azerbaijan shows the world that multiculturalism is not only possible but also essential for sustainable development and prosperity.In conclusion, the Mountain Jews Museum in Azerbaijan is not only a repository of historical artifacts but also a living example of how culture and tolerance can unite people, strengthening international ties and fostering mutual understanding. By immortalizing the traditions of the Mountain Jews, the museum makes an invaluable contribution to the preservation of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and serves as a significant landmark for future generations.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az