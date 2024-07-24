Armenia: Largest importer of Indian weapons – Regional implications?

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Sabina Alizade



Recent arms contracts between Armenia and India have garnered significant attention in international military circles. According to the Indian Ministry of Defence, Armenia plans to procure $600 million worth of Indian weaponry in the coming years.

The signed agreements include the delivery of "Pinaka" rocket launchers, "Akash" surface-to-air missile systems, and "Swathi" mobile radars. The "Akash" systems are advanced defense mechanisms designed to counter aerial threats and medium-range air targets.Azerbaijan, interested in maintaining security and stability in the region, is closely monitoring the military-technical cooperation between Armenia and India. Armenia's acquisition of such modern military technologies as the "Akash" surface-to-air missile systems and the "Pinaka" multiple rocket launcher systems raises particular concern in Baku. Despite the difficulties in its relations with Armenia, Azerbaijan seeks diplomatic conflict resolution and peaceful solutions. In light of the new military supplies from India, Baku may strengthen its ties and cooperation with other strategic partners to support its security interests.It should be noted that despite the presence of Indian weapons in Armenia for a year, they are in an inoperable state. Former Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan stated this in an interview with the newspaper "168 jam." He criticized the government's policy in the field of military-technical cooperation, noting that Indian weapons have not been repaired or serviced in Armenia for a year.Karapetyan recalled that Russia had provided Armenia with a significant amount of free weapons and equipment, both directly from factories and from its arsenals. However, according to him, the current government refuses these supplies, preferring more expensive and often less effective alternatives.said that military cooperation between India and Armenia began in 2017 but was insignificant before the Second Karabakh War. According to him, before the war, there was a recorded delivery of a Swathi counter-battery radar worth $40 million.After the war, especially since 2020, India has been actively arming Armenia, and it has now become one of the largest buyers of Indian weapons. India is taking serious steps to arm Armenia, signing contracts for the supply of lethal weapons, which raises concerns in Azerbaijan.According to the expert, the "Pinaka" multiple rocket launcher systems and the "Akash" surface-to-air missile systems are already being delivered to Armenia using land routes and Iranian airspace. The arming of Armenia by India and political support could lead to an escalation of the conflict in the region, which could have painful consequences for Armenia.that Armenia's purchase of weapons from India amounts to $600 million according to official data, but unofficially it is around $1.5 billion. Part of the funds is allocated in the form of loans, cash, and gifts.Against the backdrop of arms supplies from France and India, Armenia poses serious threats in the region. The security of the South Caucasus is important not only for regional countries but also for Eurasia and the international community. There is a struggle for influence in the region, and the involvement of such international actors as China, the USA, Russia, Iran, and Turkey makes the situation more complex.Azerbaijan seeks a peaceful resolution to the conflict but is ready to take preventive measures in case of a threat. The President of Azerbaijan also noted that the country is ready for preventive actions if a threat or provocation arises.The political analyst emphasized that peaceful negotiations should be on the agenda, but this issue is being pushed to the background. Azerbaijan is interested in eliminating threats and preventing the escalation of the conflict, aiming to sign a peace agreement and show its commitment to peace to the international community.However, despite Azerbaijan's desire for peace, other forces may hinder this. Countries that support international law do not view Armenia's armament by India positively. In the future, this could lead to an escalation of the conflict and a threat to security in the region.

News.Az