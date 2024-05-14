Assassin of Turkish diplomat detained in Yerevan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian police on Tuesday detained Hampig Sassounian, a member of ASALA terrorist organization, who joined anti-government protests in Yerevan.

Hampig Sassounian was taken away in an unknown direction, News.Az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.In 2016, the Los Angeles County Superior Court ruled in favor of the release of Hampig Sassounian, who had been sentenced to life in prison for killing Türkiye's Consul General in Los Angeles Kemal Arikan in 1982.In 2019, the governor of California approved the ruling to release the imprisoned Hampig Sassounian.

News.Az