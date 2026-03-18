Kremlin denies report on Russia aiding Iran drones

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The Kremlin has rejected a report alleging that Russia is helping Iran enhance its drone capabilities, calling the claims “fake news.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed a report by The Wall Street Journal that suggested Moscow had been sharing satellite imagery and advanced drone technology with Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the report, Russia was allegedly expanding intelligence and military cooperation with Iran to support targeting efforts against U.S. forces in the region.

However, the Kremlin strongly denied the claims, pushing back against what it described as inaccurate reporting amid already heightened geopolitical tensions.

The development comes as scrutiny grows over deepening ties between Russia and Iran, particularly in the areas of defense and intelligence cooperation.

News.Az