Iran holds funeral for Larijani and Basij chief Soleimani

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A funeral ceremony was held in Tehran on Wednesday for senior security official Ali Larijani and Basij forces chief Gholamreza Soleimani, who were killed in US-Israeli air strikes on 17 March.

The ceremony took place as officials and mourners gathered to honour the two figures, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Larijani and Soleimani were among the highest-ranking officials killed since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran last month.

News.Az