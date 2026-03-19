Iran weighs tolls on vessels transiting Strait of Hormuz

A draft bill proposes imposing tolls on ships using the key maritime corridor, one of the world’s most critical routes for global energy supplies, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

A lawmaker in Tehran said the proposal aims to mandate payments and taxes to Iran for the use of the strait as a “safe passage” for shipping, energy transport and food supply chains. He added that countries benefiting from secure maritime transit through the waterway “should pay fees and taxes to Iran.”

The initiative comes amid escalating regional tensions following a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran on February 28, which has resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks across the region and has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz — a vital oil route that typically handles about 20 million barrels per day and roughly 20% of global LNG trade — significantly disrupting global energy markets.