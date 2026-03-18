US-Israel strikes hit Iran's South Pars gas field, oil facilities - VIDEO

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Parts of the South Pars gas field and facilities in the Iranian city of Asaluyeh were hit in US-Israeli strikes on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

According to reports, oil and petrochemical facilities in nearby Asaluyeh also came under attack.

Israel is now reportedly attacking Iranian oil facilities in southern Iran. pic.twitter.com/BOH088y68n — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 18, 2026

News.Az