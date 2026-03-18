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US-Israel strikes hit Iran's South Pars gas field, oil facilities - VIDEO

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US-Israel strikes hit Iran's South Pars gas field, oil facilities - VIDEO
Source: AFP

Parts of the South Pars gas field and facilities in the Iranian city of Asaluyeh were hit in US-Israeli strikes on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

According to reports, oil and petrochemical facilities in nearby Asaluyeh also came under attack. 


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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