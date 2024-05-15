Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, Hungary set to speed up green energy deal implementation

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov headed to Tbilisi, Georgia, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani delegation is scheduled to take part in the 7th ministerial meeting on the implementation of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary.The upcoming tasks to accelerate the implementation of the agreement will be discussed at the meeting.

News.Az