Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, Hungary set to speed up green energy deal implementation

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, Hungary set to speed up green energy deal implementation

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov headed to Tbilisi, Georgia, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani delegation is scheduled to take part in the 7th ministerial meeting on the implementation of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary.

The upcoming tasks to accelerate the implementation of the agreement will be discussed at the meeting.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      