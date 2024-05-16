+ ↺ − 16 px

The Washington Times has published an article titled “Azerbaijan: A beacon of religious tolerance.” News.Az reprints the article by S. Rob Sobhani, Ph.D. is an Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University.

“We, the Mountain Jews of Azerbaijan, have been living in this land for about 2500 years. During this period, the people of Azerbaijan have embraced us and protected us from dangers. If any Jew anywhere in the world feels threatened, they should move to Azerbaijan.” This quote from Melikh Yevdayev, the leader of Azerbaijan’s Jewish community, captures the essence of this secular Muslim nation’s multicultural fabric.

While students across America’s elite institutions of “higher learning” spew hate towards Jews and display openly antisemitic behavior, and some Arab countries continue to “celebrate” the massacre of innocent Israelis on October 7, 2023, Azerbaijan stands out as a global model for religious tolerance. This nation of 10 million, the size of South Carolina, is sending a clear message to the world that practicing one’s faith in a spirit of tolerance is a universal human right. Indeed, as Mr. Yevdayev, the Jewish leader of this tolerant nation, likes to say: “Azerbaijan is among the few countries which has been able to create harmony among different faiths and show the world what it means to be religiously tolerant.”

This tolerance towards Jews in Azerbaijan extends to other faiths that are under siege as well. South of Azerbaijan, in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Bahais have been systematically persecuted, continuously harassed and executed for no other reason than for being a Bahai. Indeed, since the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s fatwa to destroy this faith-based community, members of the Bahai Faith have faced systemic discrimination and death.

And yet, in neighboring Azerbaijan, the situation for the Bahai community is completely different. As Ramazan Asgarli, representative of the Bahai Community of Azerbaijan, likes to say: “Azerbaijan is winning new heights of coexistence. Our society has a long history of tolerant and peaceful coexistence of diverse religions and cultures. It has become one of the characteristics of our national identity. We as a nation are starting to perform our historical mission in building long-term and sustainable regional global peace.”

The perceptive Mr. Asgarli states: “Religious freedom is a human right that is demonstrated by the tolerant nature of Azerbaijani society and the peaceful policy of President Aliyev, who is a champion of Azerbaijan’s multi-cultural fabric.” Mr. Asgarli points out the historical connection between Azerbaijan and the Bahai community by offering a few important examples. The early 20th century Azerbaijan playwright Hussein Javid, considered the Shakespeare of Azerbaijan, was a Bahai. Javid was one of the founders of the progressive romantic movement in contemporary Azerbaijan literature, who was exiled by Stalin.

Since charitable giving is a main feature of the Bahai Faith, Mr. Asgarli points to the life of Musa Nagiyev, the oil magnate who endowed many schools in the early 20th century. His legacy is the “Community of Charity,” a precursor to what we refer to today as community foundations. Nagiyev served on the Natural Spiritual Assembly of the Bahais of Baku.

The inclusiveness of Azerbaijan society has not been limited to men. As Mr. Asgarli likes to point out: “Azerbaijan was at the forefront of the women’s rights movement.” He points to the life of Izzet Orujova, the first Azerbaijani actress, who was also a Bahai. She was an important figure in the Azerbaijan women’s rights movement for her portrayal of a liberated woman in her groundbreaking acting role in the movie “Sevil.” This courageous Bahai woman opened the door to women’s empowerment in Azerbaijan. She later went on to become a chemist and oil engineer. Orujova’s monument, titled “Statue of a Liberated Women,” has a prominent place in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

A final point that the representative of the Bahai community of Azerbaijan shared with me coincided with the 6th annual Conference on Intercultural Dialogue, held in Baku. Mr. Askarli pointed out that President Aliyev’s emphasis on “Dialogue for Peace” is opening a new chapter in the socio-economic life of Azerbaijan on the global stage: “We are firmly moving in the direction of a country that will be a global change agent” He used the example of the Bahai Temple in India as a symbol of “what my beautiful country Azerbaijan will offer the world.

Not only do Jews and Bahai enjoy the freedom to practice their faith, but so do Christians of all denominations. At the sidelines of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue Conference, President Aliyev received the representatives of the Church of Latter-Day Saints at his office in Baku. The meeting, which also included the CEO of the Christian-inspired Stirling Foundation, discussed the importance of inter-faith dialogue. During the same week, President Aliyev met with the representatives of the Orthodox Church, demonstrating once again that people of all faiths are welcomed in Muslim Azerbaijan.

Why is it important for the U.S. to acknowledge and highlight Azerbaijan’s global leadership on religious tolerance? This strategic country, sandwiched between an aggressive Russia and an adventurous Iran, offers a concrete model for the rest of the world on how to lead by example. As the United States and the free world struggle with the scourge of religious intolerance, they should follow Azerbaijan‘s lead.

News.Az