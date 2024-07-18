Azerbaijan - Pakistan brotherhood: transcending the realm of realpolitik

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Hamza Azhar Salam is the Editor of The Pakistan Daily.

Pragmatism in foreign policy, sometimes referred to as realpolitik, dominates how nations interact with each other, but the relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is transcending this and becoming an outlier in the realm of international relations.There is no doubt that the symbiosis between the two brotherly nations is mutually beneficial; however, it is not just perceived gains that drive this bond. President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to Pakistan has further cemented what analysts are calling an unconditional brotherhood, with both nations supporting each other through thick and thin, in good times and bad times.Pakistan has supported Azerbaijan in the Karabakh conflict, while Azerbaijan echoes Pakistan’s stance on the issue of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. With shared history, culture, and customs, the ties between the two nations are growing stronger with every passing day.While the previous decades saw increased defense cooperation between both nations, now partnership in the economic realm is being pursued by the leadership of the two countries with increased vigor. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced an initial joint investment of $2 billion with Azerbaijan in order to boost trade ties between the two countries. From negligible trade volume in previous decades to over $100 million per year currently, the economic relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan is steadily growing, providing a plethora of opportunities to investors in both nations. Azerbaijan’s expertise in the energy sector is something that Pakistan is keen on exploring, especially since the latter faces an energy crisis.On the other hand, Azerbaijan looks forward to Pakistani exports in textiles, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. As a testament to the historic bond between the two nations, the Azerbaijan government has allowed Pakistan to export rice with 0% duty, providing an arbitrage opportunity for Pakistani rice exporters.As one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, Pakistan also seeks to highlight its environmental challenges at COP 29, the world’s biggest climate event, which will be held in Baku this year. Azerbaijan’s support for Pakistan’s climate catastrophe can positively impact the lives of the nation’s future generations, who will always remember the friends who supported Pakistan in its darkest hours.Tourism is another aspect of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan brotherhood that is massively expanding in recent years. With over 55,000 Pakistani tourists in Azerbaijan in 2023, it is expected that the figure will double in the coming years. Azerbaijan Airlines has also found a fertile market in Pakistan and is now operating direct flights from Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad to Baku and back. This is strengthening people-to-people relationships, as highlighted by President Aliyev in his remarks in Islamabad recently.Pakistan is also considering giving special incentives to tourists from Azerbaijan in order to encourage visitors from the brotherly nation. Expanding economic and social ties will add a new dimension to the evolving dynamic between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. This bilateral relationship is emerging as a case study for other nations that remain curious about how Pakistan and Azerbaijan expanded and cemented their ties in a span of three decades. It is expected that the relationship will continue to flourish and serve as a model of successful diplomacy in the modern world.

