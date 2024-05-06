Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential in Dubai - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's tourism offerings take center stage at the prestigious Arabian Travel Market 2024 (ATM Dubai 2024), which commenced on May 6, News.Az reports citing the country’s State Tourism Agency.

Considered a key event for the Middle East tourism market, ATM Dubai 2024 serves as a platform for fruitful B2B meetings aimed at fostering collaboration between local and foreign industry stakeholders.At the national stand, Azerbaijan is prominently represented by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board along with 34 local partners, including Azerbaijan Airlines, Shahdag Tourism Centre, hotels, and travel companies. This collective presence underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to showcasing its diverse tourism offerings and establishing strategic partnerships within the region.A significant catalyst for tourism between Azerbaijan and the UAE is the visa-free regime implemented since July 8, 2023. Under this arrangement, Azerbaijani citizens can enjoy visa-free stays in Dubai for up to 90 days, facilitating seamless travel and enhancing bilateral ties.The growing tourism relationship between the two nations is evidenced by the increasing number of UAE nationals visiting Azerbaijan. In 2023, 41,085 UAE nationals explored Azerbaijan, marking an 11.4% increase compared to the previous year. Moreover, the first four months of 2024 witnessed a remarkable 22% surge in the number of UAE nationals arriving in Azerbaijan compared to the same period in 2023.As Azerbaijan continues to promote its rich cultural heritage, scenic landscapes, and vibrant tourism experiences, its participation at ATM Dubai 2024 serves as a testament to its commitment to becoming a preferred destination for travelers from the Middle East and beyond.

News.Az