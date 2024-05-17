Azerbaijani, Armenian parliament speakers agree to continue dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova held talks with her Armenian counterpart Alen Simonyan on the sidelines of 1st meeting of the Organizing Committee of the VI World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments in Geneva on May 16.

During their talks, they explored avenues through which the parliaments of both countries can contribute to the peace process amid ongoing negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the press service of Milli Majlis told News.Az.During the talks held in a constructive atmosphere, the parties agreed to continue the inter-parliamentary dialogue.

News.Az