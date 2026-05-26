Iran sentences alleged Mossad operative to death over sabotage network claims

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An Iranian court has sentenced a man identified by state media as a senior Mossad-linked operative to death.

According to Fars News Agency, the judiciary said Gholamreza Khani Shekarab acted as an external coordinator for an alleged intelligence network that operated inside Iran, directing what authorities described as sabotage activities across several provinces, News.Az reports.

State media reported that the network was involved in efforts to create insecurity, spread fear, disrupt public order and essential services, and carry out propaganda operations in favour of hostile actors. It also alleged involvement in targeted assassination plots.

According to the report, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organisation tracked the activities and identified members of the network. Authorities said Khani Shekarab was residing in a regional country at the time and was later detained in what was described as a complex intelligence operation involving deception tactics before being brought to Iran. Other members of the alleged network were reportedly arrested in coordinated operations across multiple provinces.

The court said its verdict was based on evidence, documentation and confessions presented during proceedings. The defendant was sentenced to the maximum penalty of death following what state media described as public hearings and a review of his defence.

News.Az