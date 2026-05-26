US must take five confidence-building steps before deal with Iran, senior MP says

US must take five confidence-building steps before deal with Iran, senior MP says

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The United States must implement five key confidence-building measures before any agreement with Iran can be reached, a senior Iranian lawmaker has said, stressing that no deal is possible without them.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remarks in a televised interview, outlining Tehran’s conditions for proceeding with negotiations, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He said the measures include an end to military operations on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, along with guarantees that hostilities will not resume; the lifting of what he described as a naval blockade; acceptance of Iranian arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz; the suspension of oil sanctions; and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

“If these five confidence-building measures are carried out, we will enter a 30-day and 60-day timeframe, followed by discussions on the details of sanctions and remaining issues. Otherwise, this agreement will not happen,” he said.

His comments come as indirect talks between Iran and the United States, reportedly mediated by Pakistan, continue on the basis of Tehran’s 14-point proposal aimed at reaching a memorandum to end the conflict.

Azizi also said that during the second week of US-Israeli strikes, Washington sought a ceasefire and negotiations through Pakistani mediation.

He claimed the US had intended to conclude the war within three days but was instead forced into a ceasefire and negotiations, which he described as evidence of Iran’s “decisive victory” on the battlefield.

Azizi added that Iran’s approach towards the United States is based on distrust, insisting that the five confidence-building measures are a prerequisite for any further progress in talks.

News.Az