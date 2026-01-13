Azerbaijan’s gas strategy becomes a model for energy diplomacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Nijat Babayev is an Azerbaijan-based journalist. The article reflects the author’s personal views and may not necessarily represent the position of News.Az.

Amid energy uncertainty, recurring supply disruptions, and a global transition toward cleaner power sources, Azerbaijan is steadily redefining its role in regional and international energy markets. Recent data on natural gas production, export volumes, and destination countries point not just to growth in numbers, but to a broader strategic shift — one that is establishing Azerbaijan as a reliable energy partner across regions from Europe to the Middle East.

In an interview with local TV channels on January 5, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the country’s rising gas production, expanding export capacity, and the continued diversification of export routes.

“"Our gas exports are growing with respect to both volume and geography. So far, we have supplied gas to 14 countries, 11 of them on a regular basis. There are countries that received our gas in 2024 but then stopped because of other sources. It is kind of on demand: whenever they need it, we start supply; when they do not need it, we cut it. But in total, the geographical coverage of pipeline gas from Azerbaijan amounts to 14 countries, and two more European countries will be added this year. So in total, it will be 16, and this is the largest number with respect to pipeline gas. No other country in the world supplies pipeline gas to as many countries as Azerbaijan," the president emphasized.

On January 5, 2026, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to local TV channels. (Photo: AZERTAC)

With natural gas production reaching 50.8 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2025 and exports totaling 25.2 bcm, Azerbaijan has moved beyond the role of a mere resource holder. It has become a sophisticated energy player, strategically combining infrastructure development, diplomatic engagement, and market timing.

The ongoing expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, the launch of new production phases at key fields, and a deliberate domestic shift toward renewable energy are adding export volumes at a time when global demand for reliable suppliers is exceptionally high.

Production expansion driven by strategic foresight

Azerbaijan’s production figures tell a compelling story. Gas output has risen to 50.8 bcm, driven by sustained investment in flagship projects such as Shah Deniz, Absheron, and the planned Babek field. These assets are not short-term gains; they reflect decades of strategic planning, geological research, and international collaboration.

The Absheron project, in particular, is expected to add 4.3 bcm of annual production by 2029, further boosting Azerbaijan’s export potential. This growth trajectory allows the country to meet existing contractual commitments while opening opportunities for new markets — a balance that is increasingly rare in today’s constrained global gas environment.

"We also expect Shah Deniz to start a new phase in the coming years, which is called Shah Deniz Compression, and this will provide additional gas. Another promising field is Babek, which is very large and holds significant potential, and there are a number of companies interested in investing there. Definitely, the field that can be considered comparable in size to Shah Deniz is Absheron. It is currently producing its first phase, which we buy for local consumption. The second phase of Absheron will give us perhaps three times more gas than it does today, so there will be more for the markets. Our gas is needed in those countries that already receive it and want to increase the volume, as well as in those countries that do not receive it yet," President Aliyev told local TV channels.

The Southern Gas Corridor project (Photo: SOCAR)

The significance of these exports goes beyond sheer volume. Many recipient countries, particularly in Southeast and Central Europe, have long faced risks from concentrated supply sources. Azerbaijani gas provides diversification, pricing stability, and political reassurance. It also reduces the vulnerability of transit states by integrating them into a shared, interdependent energy network.

The planned expansion of exports to Germany and Austria in 2026, bringing the total number of recipient countries to 16, represents a major milestone. These are not peripheral consumers but key players in Europe’s industrial and energy infrastructure. Access to such markets reflects confidence not only in Azerbaijan’s resource base, but also in its reliability, regulatory framework, and long-term delivery capabilities.

Azerbaijan’s energy contribution to Syria

One of the most significant developments in Azerbaijan’s energy diplomacy is the start of gas exports to Syria, the country’s newest energy partner. While initial volumes are modest compared with European flows, the political, humanitarian, and strategic implications are considerable.

Unlike short-term aid or ad hoc support, these gas exports create a framework for sustained engagement. For Azerbaijan, the partnership with Syria not only diversifies export destinations but also strengthens its presence in the Middle East.

Syria was our new partner last year. And we are glad that we can help the Syrian government reduce the shortage of electricity, because our gas helps them, according to different estimates, reduce their electricity shortages by about four hours per day. And we are considering an option to increase the supply. For many countries, Azerbaijani gas plays an important role in energy security. With a diversified pipeline system and a strong reputation as a reliable supplier, along with good political contacts — since most of our clients are members of the European Union — all these factors are very positive," the Azerbaijani leader stressed.

Reliability as Azerbaijan’s competitive advantage

In today’s energy markets, reliability is as valuable as volume. Azerbaijan’s ability to supply gas to an expanding range of countries — spanning diverse regions, political systems, and market structures — demonstrates operational resilience. The continuation and growth of exports amid geopolitical turbulence further reinforces the country’s reputation as a dependable long-term partner.

This credibility is grounded in consistent fulfillment of contractual obligations and a willingness to invest in capacity ahead of demand. Rather than capitalizing on short-term price fluctuations, Azerbaijan has focused on building durable supply relationships. While this approach may limit immediate windfall gains, it generates strategic capital that delivers long-term dividends.

Photo: Shutterstock

A long-term strategy shaping regional energy security

Azerbaijan’s evolving gas strategy is not without challenges. Infrastructure development must keep pace with rising demand, geopolitical conditions remain fluid, and global energy markets are inherently volatile. Yet the fundamentals are strong: growing production, diversified export routes, expanding partnerships, and a clearly defined long-term vision.

As the global community seeks reliable energy partners, Azerbaijan is steadily positioning itself among them. The 2025 data represents more than a temporary success; it signals a strategic trajectory that integrates economics, diplomacy, and foresight. As exports expand to new markets, including Germany, Austria, and Syria, the ultimate measure of success will not be volume alone, but Azerbaijan’s ability to preserve its defining asset: trust.

If these trends continue, Azerbaijan’s approach to gas diplomacy could become a case study in how mid-sized producers can wield disproportionate influence by planning for the long term, acting consistently, and recognizing that, in the energy domain, credibility is power.

