Belgium welcomes new round of Azerbaijan-Armenia talks

Belgium welcomes the new round of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan held on May 10-11, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“Belgium welcomes the new round of negotiations between Armenia & Azerbaijan on 10 & 11 May, the recent agreement on the use of the 1991 Alma Ata Declaration as the basis for border delimitation, as well as their efforts to continue discussions with a view to a peace agreement,” the statement reads.On 10-11, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Almaty, Kazakhstan.Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry reported that during the talks, the ministers welcomed the progress on delimitation and agreements reached in this regard. The ministers and their delegations continued discussions on the provisions of the draft bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The parties agreed to continue negotiations on the open issues where differences still exist.

