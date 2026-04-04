Araghchi: Iran 'never refused' to attend Islamabad peace talks
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/iranian-foreign-minister-arrives-in-oman-ahead-of-3rd-round-of-iran-us-indirect-talks/3548986
"What Iran cares about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us." — Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister (April 4, 2026)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a social media post on Saturday that his country has “never refused to go to Islamabad", News.Az reports citing, Associated Press
Pakistan said last week that it would soon host talks between the US and Iran. It is not clear when or if the talks will take place.
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