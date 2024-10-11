Bolt in Azerbaijan: Once a platform of the future, now a disappointment

+ ↺ − 16 px

When Bolt first entered the Azerbaijani market, many hoped that the service would breathe new life into public transportation. However, over time, what seemed like a cutting-edge platform has encountered very old and clumsy problems that are slowly but surely eroding trust. The main question is: why are passengers increasingly disappointed with the "technological wonder" that promised to make their lives easier?

One of the most common complaints about Bolt is drivers' reluctance to accept card payments. It sounds absurd — after all, taxis in 2024 should be equipped to handle all payment methods, whether cash or card. However, Bolt drivers often refuse orders paid by card. It seems that the platform, which is supposed to streamline processes and make life easier for both drivers and passengers, is becoming an obstacle.Drivers explain that cashing out card payments takes weeks, turning their job into a drawn-out wait for wages. Is it really that difficult to fix this issue? A simple solution would be to speed up payouts for card transactions, but Bolt in Azerbaijan seems in no hurry to make any changes. It feels as though the company's management is simply ignoring the growing number of complaints. And if the problem has been known for a long time, why is it still relevant today?No one likes waiting, especially for a taxi. Bolt, once renowned for its prompt service, now leaves passengers waiting. This delay may be due to a shortage of cars on the platform, which is a problem in itself for such a large company. But the most ridiculous situation arises when a driver finally accepts your order, only to call and ask you to "cancel the ride yourself." And here is where the real absurdity begins.It turns out that if a trip is paid by card, the driver may not show up at all, leading to an unpleasant negotiation process — the passenger is asked to cancel the order themselves to avoid a penalty. What is Bolt in Azerbaijan doing about these violations? It seems that the company’s management prefers to ignore how the platform is losing its influence. It’s starting to feel like “Bolt is no longer the same.”Today, as Azerbaijan becomes more advanced in terms of digital solutions, more is expected from Bolt and other taxi aggregators. It would seem that the solution is simple — improve the payment system and remind drivers of the service rules. But the reality is that Bolt is gradually losing the trust of its customers. People are beginning to wonder: is it worth continuing to use this service, or is it time to switch to alternatives where such gross inefficiencies won’t be an issue?

News.Az