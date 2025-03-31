BRICS and the China–Russia axis: Building a new world order

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Executive Director of the Institute of China-Russia Strategic Cooperation at Tsinghua University (ISRC) Wang Qi. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

As the global center of gravity continues its shift away from the post–Cold War unipolar structure, the BRICS bloc—once seen as a loose economic coalition—is rapidly evolving into a potent symbol of geopolitical transformation. The recent expansion of BRICS to include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Iran, and Ethiopia signals a turning point: what was once a niche forum for emerging markets is now a counterweight to Western-led institutions.

At the heart of this transformation lies a growing synergy between China and Russia. These two powers, while vastly different in their economic and political systems, are increasingly united in their pursuit of a multipolar world order—one that rejects Western exceptionalism and prioritizes sovereignty, mutual respect, and regional autonomy.

Source: TASS

The appeal of BRICS lies in its promise to reshape the architecture of global governance. Rather than simply reacting to Western dominance, BRICS—driven in large part by the strategic visions of Beijing and Moscow—seeks to lay the foundations of a more inclusive and equitable world. China’s contributions, in particular, underscore this ambition. Beijing has proposed numerous forward-looking initiatives: a Next-Generation Innovation Incubator for scientific collaboration, the establishment of a joint remote-sensing satellite data platform, and a mechanism for sustainable industrial exchange among BRICS countries.

These initiatives are not merely symbolic. They serve a strategic function: reducing technological and economic dependency on the West. For Beijing, which faces rising geopolitical competition from the United States and its allies, building alternative ecosystems of innovation and trade has become a top priority. Moscow, grappling with the ramifications of Western sanctions following its war in Ukraine, finds in BRICS and its deepening ties with China a vital lifeline—one that allows it to bypass Western financial systems and participate in new trade corridors that align with its strategic interests.

Nowhere is this cooperation more visible than in the realm of infrastructure and energy. From the modernization of railway networks in Russia’s Far East to joint development projects in port construction and LNG terminals, the China–Russia partnership is delivering tangible economic outcomes. The Sovetskaya Gavan port in Khabarovsk Krai, for instance, is being developed with Chinese support to facilitate resource export and cross-border logistics.

Equally significant is the joint investment in the Northern Sea Route (NSR)—a shipping corridor that shortens the maritime distance between Asia and Europe. The NSR is a strategic asset for both nations: it reduces transit time, lowers shipping costs, and allows Russia to exert more influence over Arctic trade, while China secures another route to global markets independent of chokepoints like the Strait of Malacca. In 2023, Chinese and Russian cargo vessels, including tankers and container ships, completed several successful passages through the NSR—proof that this once-theoretical route is becoming a practical reality.

Source: CBC

Energy cooperation remains another critical pillar. The Power of Siberia pipeline, which transports Russian natural gas to China, represents a long-term energy partnership that aligns with both countries' economic and geopolitical priorities. With Europe reducing its energy reliance on Russia, China is emerging as its most important energy client. This shift is not just a reaction to sanctions; it is part of a broader strategy to redirect Russian exports toward Asia and foster interdependence with China.

Faced with growing Western pressure, particularly from the United States and the European Union, China and Russia have embraced a narrative of “strategic autonomy.” In this worldview, multipolarity is not a buzzword—it is a necessary correction to what they see as decades of Western overreach. Both nations are now working more closely within multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, as well as forging stronger relationships with countries in the Global South.

Efforts by Western policymakers to exploit divisions or create rifts between Moscow and Beijing have largely failed. From Washington’s perspective, the idea of a China–Russia alliance poses a significant threat to the liberal international order. Yet, from the vantage point of Beijing and Moscow, their growing partnership is a rational response to containment, sanctions, and a values-based foreign policy that they view as selective and coercive.

China, in particular, has been clear in rejecting what it sees as Cold War–style bloc politics. Beijing has consistently emphasized that its relationship with Moscow is based on strategic trust and mutual benefit—not ideology. While China has stopped short of endorsing Russia’s actions in Ukraine, it has equally refused to join the West in sanctioning Russia. This balancing act reflects China’s broader foreign policy posture: maintaining its principles of non-interference while advancing its global ambitions.

Moreover, the China–Russia partnership is increasingly geared toward amplifying the voice of the Global South. Through BRICS, both countries seek to create platforms that empower emerging economies and rebalance global influence. The BRICS New Development Bank, for example, is intended as an alternative to the IMF and World Bank, offering financing without the political strings that often accompany Western-led aid.

As more countries apply to join BRICS—Argentina, Algeria, and others have expressed interest—the group’s weight on the world stage is set to grow. But its success will depend not only on institutional expansion but also on delivering real economic and strategic value to its members. If BRICS can evolve into a functional alliance that complements, rather than mirrors, the G7 or NATO, it may indeed become a cornerstone of a new global order.

In a world increasingly defined by fragmentation, uncertainty, and great power competition, the BRICS bloc—anchored by the China–Russia axis—is positioning itself as both a symbol and a tool of transformation. Whether it can truly shape the international system remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: the age of Western monopoly over global norms and governance is over.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az