China doubles down on AI, changing global game rules
By the News.Az TeamIn recent years, China has doubled its investments in artificial intelligence (AI) development, which, according to public data, signifies a monumental technological leap for the country. These investments not only reflect China's ambition to become a global leader in AI but also form part of a global race to develop new technologies, comparable in scale to the United States' nuclear "Manhattan Project" of the mid-20th century. However, this time, it concerns a different type of weapon and an industrial revolution that will impact both the battlefield and manufacturing capabilities.
Chinese authorities and major corporations are actively investing in AI development. According to open sources, China’s investments in this area have doubled in recent years. The actual cumulative investments could be significantly higher than what appears in the official reports of major companies. Experts suggest that the figures might range from $30 to $40 billion, which is 2-4 times higher than the publicly declared investments.
Why such volumes? China understands that in the near future, AI will become a key factor determining the power and influence of nations on the global stage. This technological leap will not only enable the creation of new types of weapons but also completely transform industrial processes by replacing basic workers with intelligent systems.
Analysts believe that the first tests of AI-enabled unmanned systems could occur as early as 2026-2027. These tests are expected to take place in East Asia, possibly in Taiwan, showcasing China’s new capabilities in military technology. In such systems, AI will play a crucial role, ensuring autonomous decision-making in combat situations, significantly enhancing efficiency and reducing risks for human personnel.
Investments in AI are also aimed at revolutionary changes in the industry. The development and integration of intelligent systems in manufacturing processes will not only boost productivity but also minimize the impact of the human factor, eliminating errors and increasing the precision of operations. The replacement of basic employees with AI has already become a reality in some sectors, and China is actively moving in this direction, striving to secure its position as a leader in the new industrial era.
Despite the global trend towards AI development, the position of humans in this process remains uncertain. Against the backdrop of Chinese investments and strategies for integrating AI into key sectors, humanity risks being sidelined in this technological revolution. To remain competitive, it is essential not only to increase investments in AI but also to develop national strategies for its integration into the economy and defense industry.
China's investment in artificial intelligence is not just an attempt to catch up with the West in technological development; it is a deliberate choice for a future where AI will become a central element in both the military and industrial sectors. While other countries contemplate their roles in this new era, China is confidently moving forward, creating conditions for its future dominance.