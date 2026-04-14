Sudan war enters third year as UN warns humanitarian crisis worsening for millions

Speaking on Tuesday, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said nearly 34 million people – almost two thirds of Sudan’s population – now require humanitarian assistance, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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“Sudan remains the world’s largest humanitarian crisis,” he said, highlighting worsening hunger, acute child malnutrition and widespread violence against civilians, particularly women and girls.

Women and children bear the brunt

UN Women reported a sharp rise in gender based violence, with the number of women and girls needing support nearly doubling in the past two years and quadrupling since the war began.

Regional director Anna Mutavati said sexual violence has become systematic in the conflict, describing cases of women being attacked in their homes or while fleeing in search of basic necessities such as food, water and healthcare.

According to UN data, more than 4.3 million women and girls have been displaced, while over 17 million require humanitarian assistance, many with little or no access to shelter or medical services.

Children are also facing escalating risks. UNICEF said at least 245 children were killed or injured in the first three months of this year alone, a sharp increase compared to the same period last year.

UNICEF communications chief in Sudan, Eva Hinds, said violence has become routine in regions such as Darfur and Kordofan, where most child casualties have been recorded.

Since the conflict began, the UN has verified more than 5,700 grave violations against children, including over 4,300 cases of killing or maiming.

Access to aid severely restricted

Humanitarian operations continue to face major obstacles, with large parts of the country cut off due to ongoing fighting, damaged infrastructure and administrative barriers.

Aid access is particularly limited in Darfur, Kordofan and parts of Blue Nile state, leaving many vulnerable populations without assistance.

Catherine Russell said children have endured relentless violence for three years, with homes, schools and hospitals repeatedly targeted.

“There is no justification for violence against children,” she said, calling the situation a collective failure to uphold basic rights.

Rising civilian casualties

The OCHA reported that drone strikes alone have killed nearly 700 civilians in the first three months of this year.

In one recent incident in East Darfur, a drone strike reportedly killed nine civilians and injured 27 others, including a child and healthcare workers.

The UN reiterated urgent calls for all parties to the conflict to halt violence, protect civilians and ensure safe and unimpeded humanitarian access.

Global response under scrutiny

Fletcher described the anniversary as a “grim and chastening” moment, warning that the international community has failed to adequately respond to the scale of the crisis.

He urged immediate action to end hostilities and mobilise funding to sustain life saving aid operations, stressing that without intervention, conditions in Sudan are likely to deteriorate further.

As the conflict enters its fourth year, the humanitarian outlook remains dire, with millions at risk and no clear resolution in sight.