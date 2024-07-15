China intensifies military drills with strategic partners: Russia, UAE, and Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Samir Muradov



China has intensified military exercises with its strategic partners—Russia, the UAE, and Belarus. Previously, the armed forces of Belarus and China commenced an 11-day anti-terrorism exercise called "Attacking Falcon" near the city of Brest, close to the borders with Poland and Ukraine.

At the end of June, joint exercises of the air forces of China and the UAE began in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China, as reported by the Ministry of Defense of China. The "Falcon Shield-2024" exercises are the second joint air force drills between the two countries and will continue until the end of July. Their aim is to strengthen exchanges and cooperation and to enhance the level of interaction between the armed forces of the two nations.Simultaneously, on Sunday, joint naval exercises called "Naval Interaction-2024" between the naval forces of China and Russia began at the military port of Zhanjiang, located in Guangdong province in southern China. These exercises aim to improve coordination and interaction between the two countries in maritime operations.At the opening ceremony, the chief commander of the exercises from the Chinese side noted that the naval forces of China and Russia continue to refine the mechanism for conducting joint drills and training. This improves their ability to carry out joint naval military operations. The chief commander of the exercises from the Russian side emphasized that such joint exercises increase the level of interaction and professionalism of the naval forces of both countries and contribute to maintaining maritime and regional security.The "Naval Interaction-2024" exercises include three main stages. The first stage is the mobilization and concentration of the naval forces of the two countries at the port of Zhanjiang. Ships and submarines undergo preparation and combat readiness checks. The second stage involves detailed planning of all actions to be performed during the maritime exercises. Commanders and officers from both sides conduct tactical briefings and coordinate strategies to ensure effective interaction on the water. The third and final stage includes real maritime operations, during which the naval forces of China and Russia practice various scenarios, including tactical maneuvers, live firing, anti-submarine and anti-aircraft operations, as well as rescue and humanitarian missions.After the opening ceremony, the naval forces of the two countries conducted a military simulation on a map and tactical coordination exercises. These activities are an important part of preparation for real operations and allow for practicing interaction between different fleet units in conditions close to combat. The military simulation on a map represents the modeling of various scenarios that may arise during maritime operations, including offensive and defensive actions, as well as possible responses to unexpected threats.The joint naval exercises "Naval Interaction-2024" between China and Russia are a step towards strengthening military cooperation between the two countries. In the context of growing global instability, such activities play a role in ensuring stability on the international stage.Overall, China's efforts to expand military exercises with its strategic partners reflect its aspiration to strengthen its position on the international stage and ensure security in key regions. These exercises contribute to the strengthening of mutual understanding and trust between countries, which is an important factor in the modern world, where security and stability depend on complex international interactions.The U.S. and NATO are concerned about these exercises, especially the joint exercises between China and Belarus. The joint exercises of Belarus and China demonstrate how China is getting closer to NATO's borders. This opinion was expressed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference following the summit in Washington.

News.Az