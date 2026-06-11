Ex-ISI chief: Pakistan must eliminate TTP threat as group entrenches itself in Afghanistan

Ex-ISI chief: Pakistan must eliminate TTP threat as group entrenches itself in Afghanistan

Ex-ISI chief: Pakistan must eliminate TTP threat as group entrenches itself in Afghanistan

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Retired Lt Gen Javed Ashraf Qazi, former Director General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), told News.Az in an exclusive comment that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, which operates primarily along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border, has significantly expanded its presence in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power.

According to Qazi, TTP militants moved into Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover and have since established camps in districts bordering Pakistan.

“The TTP shifted to Afghanistan when the Taliban came to power. They now have camps in all neighbouring districts of Afghanistan,” he said.

Qazi noted that the group’s objective remains the establishment of its own authority in Pakistan’s tribal areas. He stressed that, despite previous understandings, the TTP continues to target Pakistani security forces.

“Their aim is to establish their government in the tribal areas of Pakistan. They continue to hide and attack our soldiers and police despite an agreement not to do so,” the former ISI chief said.

He also alleged that the TTP receives tacit support from India and Afghanistan, including funding and weapons aimed at destabilising Pakistan.

“The TTP has tacit support from India and Afghanistan, which provide funds and weapons to fight Pakistan,” Qazi claimed.

Commenting on Islamabad’s response, the retired general said Pakistan has no choice but to confront the threat decisively.

“We simply have to eliminate this threat to Pakistan,” he concluded.

News.Az