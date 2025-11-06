Laos issues nationwide alert as Typhoon Kalmaegi approaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lao weather bureau has placed the country on alert as Typhoon Kalmaegi is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rainfall across central and southern regions from Friday through Sunday.

According to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the storm is moving west-northwest at a speed of 39 kilometers per hour and is expected to cross Vietnam before entering Laos, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

It is likely to bring light to moderate thunderstorms in most areas, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds in some central and southern provinces.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant against potential flash floods, landslides, and rising river levels. Provinces identified as being at higher risk include Attapeu, Sekong, Champasak, Salavan, Khammuan, Savannakhet, Bolikhamxay, Xayabouly, and the capital, Vientiane.

News.Az