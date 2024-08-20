+ ↺ − 16 px

The year 2024 has emerged as a defining period for Sino-Russian relations, highlighted by a series of high-level interactions. Russian President Vladimir Putin has met three times with key figures in China’s political leadership, including President Xi Jinping, Chairman of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji, and Premier Li Qiang. These meetings underscore the deepening strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing.

Additionally, Russia has hosted visits from other senior Chinese government officials, such as Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier He Lifeng, Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, and State Council member Shen Yiqin. The visits of these prominent figures, including heads of departments from the Central Committee of the Communist Party and ministers, signal an unprecedented level of engagement between the two nations.2024 has witnessed a record number of visits by Chinese officials to Russia, which can be interpreted as a clear expression of China’s robust support for Russia’s Special Military Operation. The active involvement of the Chinese elite, including representatives of the central government and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, serves as an implicit endorsement of Xi Jinping’s policies and the strategic alliance with Russia.It is also noteworthy that, during this time, China’s high-level contacts with the United States have nearly come to a halt. This sharp decline in diplomatic activity towards the U.S. may be seen as a sign of China’s growing focus on its partnership with Russia, underscoring the importance and priority of its relationship with Moscow amid global geopolitical shifts.In summary, 2024 has marked a pivotal moment in the deepening of Sino-Russian relations, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation and resisting Western pressure. In the face of increasing global instability, Moscow and Beijing continue to align closely, solidifying their alliance as a major force in world politics.

