Israel and Hezbollah continue to trade blows in Lebanon

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Israel and Hezbollah continued to strike each other on Saturday despite a declared ceasefire in Lebanon, according to statements from both the Israeli military and the pro-Iranian militant group.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it struck “approximately 70 military structures and approximately 50 Hezbollah infrastructure sites” in several areas, News.az reports.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in a statement on Telegram that it attacked a cluster of Israeli troops and vehicles in the south Lebanese town on Qantara on Saturday afternoon, justifying the strike by saying that Israeli actions have “resulted in martyrs and a number of wounded civilians.”

Clashes have steadily continued between the two sides despite a ceasefire brokered by Washington between Israel and the Lebanese government. Israel insists that the terms of the truce allow it to continue to strike. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reports that at least 2,659 people have died in Lebanon and over 8,000 have been injured since Israel and Hezbollah began fighting in March.

“Our freedom of action to thwart threats – immediate threats and emerging threats – is part of the agreement we made with the United States and also with the Lebanese government,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week.

News.Az