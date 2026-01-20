Davos 2026: Azerbaijan emerges as a trusted partner in global politics and investment

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Davos Forum is no longer merely a venue for global economic discussions; it has also emerged as one of the key platforms where international power balances, political priorities, and strategic trajectories are revealed. The contacts and messages exchanged at this forum clearly reflect real trends in global politics and the intersecting interests of leading international actors.

Participation in the Davos Forum serves as confirmation of a country’s standing on the global agenda. Engagement on a platform where major economic and political challenges are debated signals a state’s readiness to play an active role in international affairs.

The participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the Davos Forum indicates that Azerbaijan has moved beyond the framework of a purely regional actor and is now perceived as a reliable and pragmatic partner on a broader geopolitical scale.

Source: AzerTAG

Meetings held on the sidelines of the forum clearly demonstrate that Azerbaijan occupies a central place in the expanding sphere of international interest, and that this attention is the result of a deliberate and well-planned policy. The discussions conducted by President Aliyev within the framework of the forum further underscore that Azerbaijan’s position on the international agenda has strengthened and that this interest is systematic rather than incidental.

President Aliyev’s meeting with the chairman of BTG Pactual, one of Brazil’s leading financial institutions, should be assessed not only in terms of economic cooperation but also through the lens of global financial and political trust. International capital tends to flow toward environments characterized by political stability, institutional reliability, and strategic continuity. The fact that this meeting took place at the initiative of the other side indicates that Azerbaijan is regarded as a dependable destination for investment, even amid regional risks, and that its long-term economic course enjoys confidence among global financial centers.

The same strategic logic is evident in the meeting with a representative of Vestas Wind Systems, one of the global leaders in renewable energy. This interaction confirms that Azerbaijan’s green energy agenda has moved beyond declarations and has become a tangible geopolitical and economic instrument.

At a time when energy security has become a global political priority, Azerbaijan’s emergence as a reliable partner in alternative energy further strengthens its role in the regional energy balance.

President Aliyev’s meeting with the Director General of the World Health Organization highlights Azerbaijan’s growing influence in international humanitarian and social policy. As global health issues are increasingly viewed not only as medical challenges but also as matters of political stability and security, this meeting confirms Azerbaijan’s status as a responsible and reliable partner. The fact that the initiative came from the other side further underscores that Azerbaijan is not a passive participant in the humanitarian agenda but a trusted international actor.

A similar political context is reflected in the meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the Carlsberg Group. Investment decisions by multinational corporations operating in global consumer markets depend not only on economic indicators but also on political stability and the legal environment. From this perspective, the interest of a company such as Carlsberg in Azerbaijan can be seen as a result of the predictable political and economic conditions established in the country.

The meeting with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, a global leader in logistics and transport security, represents a practical expression of Azerbaijan’s geopolitical relevance. At a time when global trade routes are being reconfigured and alternative transport corridors are gaining prominence, Azerbaijan’s role as a regional logistics hub is increasingly recognized internationally. The fact that this meeting also took place at the initiative of the other side suggests that Azerbaijan is becoming a central actor in the regional transport architecture.

In the political sphere, meetings with the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq confirm that Azerbaijan is perceived as a reliable dialogue partner in both European and Middle Eastern political spaces. The readiness of representatives from different geopolitical blocs to engage with Azerbaijan reflects the international political authority of President Aliyev and the country’s balanced foreign policy approach.

Taken together, these meetings in Davos demonstrate that Azerbaijan is no longer merely a subject of discussion but has become a political actor whose position is taken into account, whose initiatives are sought, and who is capable of influencing decision-making processes. On this platform, Azerbaijan is reinforcing its status as a participant in shaping global dynamics rather than an object of a regional agenda.

PhD in Political Science and Chairman of the Baku Political Scientists Club Zaur Mammadov told News.Az that at the current stage, the Davos Forum has become one of the key international venues where global power balances are being reshaped and where states discuss not only their present positions but also their strategic futures.

Photo: Zaur Mammadov, PhD in Political Science, Chairman of the Baku Political Scientists Club

According to Mammadov, the intensive political dialogue conducted by the President of Azerbaijan in Davos clearly demonstrates that the country has moved beyond a regional framework and has become an actor with tangible influence on the global agenda.

He emphasized that the sharp increase in the number of requests for meetings with President Ilham Aliyev, even before the forum began, is a clear indicator of Azerbaijan’s growing political weight within the international system. “The numerous meetings held in Davos since yesterday prove that this interest is not accidental but consistent and strategic,” he noted.

In the analyst’s view, heads of state, leaders of international organizations, and executives of leading multinational companies perceive Azerbaijan as a reliable partner and President Aliyev as “a leader who keeps his word and can be trusted in the implementation of decisions.”

Mammadov stated that President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with the President of Finland within the framework of Davos should be seen as an important political signal in the context of Europe’s security architecture, energy security, and emerging models of cooperation. “At the same time, the meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq once again highlights Azerbaijan’s role as a promoter of dialogue, stability, and balance amid ongoing changes in the Middle East,” he said.

Mammadov also noted that the meetings held in Davos demonstrate the strengthening of Azerbaijan’s position on the global economic agenda. “The growing interest shown by executives from the world’s leading financial, logistics, and manufacturing companies confirms that Azerbaijan is viewed as a country with a stable political environment and a predictable economic policy,” he said.

“President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with the chairman of Brazil’s BTG Pactual illustrates that Azerbaijan is regarded as a reliable destination for international financial flows. The meeting with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World further confirms that Azerbaijan is becoming one of the key hubs of global trade routes within the framework of the Middle Corridor,” the analyst added.

According to Mammadov, discussions held at Davos also demonstrate that Azerbaijan’s green energy and long-term development strategy enjoys global support. “President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with a representative of Vestas Wind Systems is an important political signal showing that Azerbaijan’s energy policy is no longer based solely on hydrocarbons and that alternative and renewable energy sources have become a priority of state policy.”

Mammadov believes the Davos meetings also underscore the prominent place of humanitarian and social responsibility issues in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy. He noted that President Aliyev’s meeting with the Director General of the World Health Organization confirms that Azerbaijan’s position is taken into account in discussions on global health security, international solidarity, and post-pandemic cooperation. “Meetings with leading multinational companies also show that the geography of Azerbaijan’s economic cooperation is expanding. The meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the Carlsberg Group demonstrates that investment in the non-oil sector is growing and that Azerbaijan’s business environment is becoming increasingly integrated with global capital,” Mammadov added. The political commentator emphasized that this year’s Davos Forum is taking place amid a complex and contradictory international environment. “The crisis in the global political system is deepening, particularly due to serious disagreements between the United States and the European Union on key geopolitical and economic issues. In this context, Davos has transformed from a discussion platform into a political space where new global balances are being shaped.” Mammadov concluded by stressing that against this backdrop, the numerous meetings held by President Aliyev in Davos further strengthen his image as a principled, reliable, and internationally respected leader who honors his commitments. “These meetings clearly demonstrate that Azerbaijan secures its place on the international agenda not through geographical size, but through political will, strategic positioning, and consistent diplomacy,” he added.

