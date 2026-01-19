President Aliyev arrives in Switzerland to attend WEF annual meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 19, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Switzerland to participate in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

At Zurich International Airport, the head of state and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by officials.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az