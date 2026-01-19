President Aliyev arrives in Switzerland to attend WEF annual meeting
- 19 Jan 2026 15:31
- 19 Jan 2026 15:32
- 1046379
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-aliyev-arrives-in-switzerland-to-attend-wef-annual-meeting Copied
Photo: AZERTAC
On January 19, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Switzerland to participate in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
At Zurich International Airport, the head of state and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by officials.
Photo: AZERTAC
Photo: AZERTAC
Photo: AZERTAC