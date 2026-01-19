Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev arrives in Switzerland to attend WEF annual meeting

Photo: AZERTAC

On January 19, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Switzerland to participate in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

At Zurich International Airport, the head of state and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by officials.

