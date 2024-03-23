Death toll in terrorist attack in Moscow rises to 133 (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

.The death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 133 people, News.az reports, referring to the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Unidentified people have conducted a terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk in the Moscow Region of the Russian Federation, and, more than 82 people were killed, and another 100 were wounded, News.az reports citing the latest figures.

Security has been tightened in Moscow and regions, with mass evens being cancelled. Leaders of other countries have expressed condemnation of the terrorist attack and offered condolences due to people’s death.

TASS has collected the main facts about the incident at the moment.

A group of unidentified gunmen armed with assault rifles went on a shooting spree in the lobby and then inside the concert hall just before a concert by the rock band Picnic, eyewitnesses said. Later an explosion took place in the building and a fire started.

The fire at Crocus City Hall consumed an area of 12,900 square meters, according to the latest information, with the roof starting to partially collapse. In particular, helicopters were used to extinguish the fire. The Emergencies Ministry reported at around 01:00 a.m. Moscow time on Saturday that the fire had been localized.

According to the latest figures provided by the Investigative Committee, more than 60 people died in the terrorist attack. The death toll may rise, the Investigative Committee noted.

Some 115 people were hospitalized, including 5 children, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said. More than 30 people have requested ambulatory care.

Sixty people are in severe condition. Almost all surgeries necessary have been performed, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the incident a few minutes after it started, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. The president is constantly supplied by all relevant services with information and he has given "all the necessary instructions," Peskov stressed.

