Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy: Why is Trump betting on billionaires?

Editor's note: Moses Becker is a special commentator on political issues for News.az , a PhD in political science and an expert on interethnic and interreligious relations. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

As the saying goes, "A king is made by his court." Therefore, it is crucial to understand who will form the inner circle of the newly elected 47th President of the United States, as well as the views and ideologies that will guide them.One of the most prominent figures in Donald Trump ’s team is Elon Musk, who, as an immigrant from a typical white South African family, has become a living embodiment of the American Dream. Thanks to his talent and perseverance, he has achieved the status of the richest person in the United States. It is no coincidence that Trump called the billionaire engineer "great." The second most significant person in the 47th president’s circle is another billionaire and a true "American patriot," Vivek Ramaswamy. Both will work on optimizing the efficiency of the U.S. government.Musk has already announced plans to cut federal spending by $2 trillion. His special role in Trump’s entourage is evidenced by his presence during the president’s phone calls with foreign leaders after November 5, 2024. Both Musk and Ramaswamy share a rejection of the so-called radical "woke culture," which they believe imposes a radical gender agenda on society. Musk supports strict measures against illegal immigration, arguing that it undermines American identity. He also aligns with Trump’s idea of resolving the conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy.Trump values Musk as someone who can resonate with younger audiences. "He is an excellent speaker with an instinctive understanding of young male identity," Bloomberg observers note. Additionally, Trump sees Musk’s ownership of the social network X (formerly Twitter) as a crucial media asset.One of Trump’s key moves was nominating Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host, as Secretary of Defense. Trump is confident that Hegseth will "boldly and patriotically advance U.S. policies of peace through strength." Notably, in January 2020, Hegseth supported Trump’s decision to eliminate Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and called for bombing Iran’s historic areas. Hegseth views China as the primary threat to the U.S., expressing concerns about its military power and highlighting the danger posed by China’s hypersonic missiles to American carrier strike groups. In the Middle East, he fully supports Israel in its confrontation with the pro-Iran "axis of evil."Another prominent figure is John Ratcliffe, who is expected to head the CIA. Known for his genuine support for Israel, Ratcliffe has repeatedly approved the use of U.S. force in the Middle East. Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, now a Fox News host who recently joined the Republican Party, is likely to assume the role of Director of National Intelligence, one of the administration’s key positions.The post of U.S. Secretary of State is expected to go to Senator Marco Rubio, a hawk in foreign policy. His stance was evident in an interview with a pro-Palestinian activist, where he firmly rejected calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East. "I want the Israelis to destroy every piece of Hamas they can reach," Rubio said. When asked about the tens of thousands of Palestinian civilian deaths, Rubio responded that Hamas militants "should stop hiding behind civilians." He further added, "Hamas knew what the response would be. They must stop placing military facilities under hospitals."Rubio actively supports Israel’s right to self-defense. He previously criticized the Biden administration for actions he claimed undermined Israel’s position and advocated for reinstating strict sanctions on Iran. Like Trump, Rubio supports the swift resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and takes a hawkish stance on China, describing it as not only a competitor in the Indo-Pacific but also an economic and geopolitical threat.Congressman Michael Waltz, representing Florida, is expected to become the National Security Advisor, a role often referred to as the "President’s ear." This position provides direct access to the president and has previously been held by prominent figures such as Zbigniew Brzezinski and Henry Kissinger.Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on election day on 5 November 2024. Photograph: Brian Snyder/ReutersElise Stefanik, a New York Congresswoman, is likely to be appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, replacing career diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Initially a supporter of pro-Ukraine legislation, Stefanik backed numerous sanctions against Russia, military aid to Ukraine, and even NATO membership for the country. However, she has since distanced herself from this position. Stefanik now fully supports Trump’s policy of "peace through strength" and advocates for maximum pressure on Iran. She stated that the U.S. must supply Israel with everything it needs without conditions to ensure its complete victory over evil.Stephen Miller, Trump’s former speechwriter and senior advisor, will take on the role of Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs. Miller has long championed stricter immigration policies and supports Trump’s idea of building an impenetrable wall along the Mexican border. He also advocates for a travel ban on migrants from Muslim-majority countries.Former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin is expected to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Zeldin prioritizes automotive manufacturing and artificial intelligence over climate protection. Journalists note that Zeldin has rarely addressed environmental issues, mentioning them only once in the context of "ensuring access to clean air and water." This appointment aligns with Trump’s promise to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change and increase oil and gas production to boost the U.S. economy.The role of U.S. Ambassador to Israel is considered crucial, given the country’s key alliance with Washington in the Middle East. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee has been nominated for the position. Huckabee has stated that Israel’s annexation of the occupied West Bank is "absolutely possible" and has repeatedly emphasized that he does not recognize the existence of occupation in the West Bank, referring to the territory as "Judea and Samaria."Based on these appointments, a clear picture emerges. The U.S. under Trump will aim to end all wars and focus on addressing domestic demographic and economic challenges. In foreign policy, the administration will prioritize countering competition from China, strengthening ties with Russia, reducing U.S. involvement in military-political blocs, weakening Iran, and enhancing Israel’s role in the Middle East.

