'Game of Thrones: Kingsroad' RPG teased in new trailer at the Game Awards 2024 - VIDEO

Among the many surprises at The Game Awards 2024, HBO and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment unveiled a trailer for a new Game of Thrones RPG titled Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.

The game promises to bring fans back to the world of Westeros, building on the success of George R. R. Martin’s writing in the gaming world, as seen in Elden Ring, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Game of Thrones skyrocketed to the forefront of the cultural zeitgeist with the release of the HBO television drama series in 2011. The show achieved a number of major awards and accolades and established a massive following across the globe, but a lackluster finale season damaged the otherwise illustrious reputation of Game of Thrones. Following the recent success of the prequel series House of the Dragon and the rise in popularity of high fantasy video games, HBO is teaming with Warner Bros. to bring back the iconic show in a new way.Production studio HBO and the Warner Bros. gaming division have unveiled an official trailer for the upcoming action-adventure RPG Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, which will feature a star-studded lineup of cast members from the Game of Thrones television series. Fans of the HBO drama were shocked to see the familiar face of Jon Snow actor Kit Harington, along with Jaime and Cersei Lannister actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lena Headey, the latter of whom can be spotted sitting upon the notorious Iron Throne. HBO and Warner Bros. have described the title as an action-adventure RPG that will allow fans to "explore the vast lands of Westeros" while experiencing an open world and an original story.The official trailer for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad begins with a Northern warrior in a snowy forest fighting off armored enemies before riding across a wintry landscape as the iconic Game of Thrones theme song plays. He stands aside Harington's Jon Snow, as the latter explains key story elements, such as Nightwalkers and the Seven Kingdoms, before fans are treated to in-game shots of recognizable locations from the Game of Thrones television show. The game's official website notes that there will be various playable classes, similar to other action-adventure role-playing video games, with more details to be revealed closer to the title's release date. Game of Thrones: Kingsroad launches for Android and iOS in 2025.While it has been over five years since the final episode of Game of Thrones aired on HBO, the series has plenty of lore and world-building that could be utilized in gaming endeavors. Whether Game of Thrones: Kingsroad will live up to the hype of the television show remains to be seen, but many fans are hoping that a successful launch could help to revitalize the franchise and lead to more gaming offerings in the future.

