Novak Djokovic explains decision to join French Open media boycott over prize money dispute

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Tennis star Novak Djokovic has revealed the reason behind his decision to support a media boycott during the French Open, amid ongoing disputes over prize money and player compensation.

The move comes as players continue to raise concerns about financial distribution in professional tennis, with calls for greater transparency and improved earnings at major tournaments, News.Az reports, citing Sports Keeda.

Djokovic said his involvement in the boycott is linked to wider player demands for fairer prize money structures across the sport.

The Serbian player, one of the most successful athletes in tennis history, has previously spoken about the need for reforms that better reflect the commercial growth of major tournaments.

The dispute highlights growing tension between players and tournament organisers over revenue sharing, media commitments and the economics of professional tennis.

Discussions around the issue are expected to continue during the French Open as players and officials seek potential compromises.

News.Az