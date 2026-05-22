WHO Africa head warns against underestimating risk of Ebola spread

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The head of the World Health Organization’s Africa office has warned that the risk of Ebola spreading should not be underestimated, stressing that vigilance remains critical as health authorities monitor ongoing outbreaks in the region. The warning comes amid renewed concern over the capacity of health systems to contain transmission and prevent further cross-border spread.

The official emphasized that early detection, rapid response, and sustained international cooperation are essential to controlling the situation and avoiding a wider public health emergency, noting that complacency could undermine containment efforts already underway in affected areas, News.Az reports, citing Miami Herald.

News.Az