Georgia steps up its role in the Middle Corridor

By Tural Heybatov



Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze continues his active diplomatic outreach in Central Asia. In February, he visited Kazakhstan, followed by trips to Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in March.

Experts note that Georgia’s growing engagement with the region comes amid deteriorating relations with Europe. However, this is hardly an attempt to seek new allies or secure support from Central Asian countries—Tbilisi has no such need. Georgia has already demonstrated its ability to withstand external pressure. Nevertheless, this process is indeed linked to shifts in its relations with Europe. By breaking free from excessive oversight and external pressure, Georgia has finally gained full sovereignty and independence—the very principles for which the Georgian people have long fought. Now, having emerged from domestic political turbulence, the country is beginning to recognize its vital role in the region, its strategic potential, and the real benefits of an equal partnership with the friendly Turkic belt—one that aligns with its national interests.

Source: Daily Sabah

Georgia is undeniably a crucial link in all major regional and transregional projects. Its geographic location is one of its strongest strategic advantages, determining its place on the international stage.

Visit to Kazakhstan and the Expansion of the Middle Corridor

On February 6, Irakli Kobakhidze traveled to Kazakhstan, where discussions focused on the development of the Middle Corridor. However, the agenda extended beyond the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) to broader bilateral cooperation. During talks in Astana, both sides agreed to at least double the Middle Corridor’s throughput capacity over the next two years.

Source: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Developing bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan is of particular importance to our country. Therefore, it is no surprise that one of my first official visits after the parliamentary elections is to Kazakhstan," Kobakhidze told Georgian journalists in Astana.

During his visit, the Georgian Prime Minister held meetings with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The discussions centered primarily on transport and logistics cooperation. Kobakhidze emphasized the key role of trilateral collaboration between Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan in advancing the Middle Corridor.

Source: Kursiv.kz

According to Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy, Guram Gurashvili, the Middle Corridor’s throughput capacity is expected to increase from 27 million to 48 million tons by the end of 2025. As part of this process, modernization of the Georgian section of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is nearing completion, which will significantly boost freight handling. "Georgia is fully prepared for the projected increase in cargo volumes," Gurashvili stated. "In 2022, Georgia, together with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye, signed a five-year road development plan, outlining all necessary projects and measures year by year."

Tbilisi’s current proactive engagement in the Middle Corridor aligns perfectly with this strategic framework.

Central Asian Tour: Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan

A month after his visit to Kazakhstan, Irakli Kobakhidze continued his Central Asian tour with visits to Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. In Tashkent, he clearly articulated Georgia’s objectives: "We aim to maximize Georgia’s contribution to the development of the Middle Corridor."

During his meeting with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, both countries reaffirmed their status as "stable trade partners." Kobakhidze also reiterated Georgia’s commitment to the Middle Corridor and stressed the importance of the transit route in facilitating regional trade and economic integration.

Source: Interpress.ge

Following his talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on March 5, Kobakhidze posted on social media platform X, stating: "We had a meaningful and productive discussion on bilateral and multilateral relations between Georgia and Uzbekistan, highlighting the special nature of our ties, built on friendship and mutual respect."

Source: Gazeta.Uz

Later that day, he attended the 10th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Georgia and Uzbekistan, where discussions once again focused on the development of the Middle Corridor. "Strengthening our role as a key transit hub within the Middle Corridor is a top priority. In this regard, cooperation with Central Asian countries, particularly Uzbekistan, is of great significance," Kobakhidze emphasized.

Similar topics were discussed during his meeting with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat. Reflecting on the visit, the Georgian Prime Minister wrote on X: "Deepening close ties with Turkmenistan to ensure the development of a secure and reliable Middle Corridor is a key priority on our agenda. I firmly believe that our partnership has the potential to foster greater peace and economic growth in the region and beyond."

Source: Business Turkmenistan

Coordination with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan

On March 5, a trilateral meeting was held in Baku as part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) Association between the heads of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Rovshan Rustamov, Georgian Railway CEO David Peradze, and Chairman of Kazakhstan Railways JSC, Nurlan Sauranbayev.

Discussions focused on improving logistics, expediting freight delivery from China to Europe, and enhancing the operations of Middle Corridor Multimodal LTD, a joint venture established by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia to ensure seamless, reliable, and efficient cargo transportation. Among other key points, it was noted that the number of block trains dispatched from China to Azerbaijan and Europe is expected to reach 600 by 2025.

Source: AKIPress

The parties agreed that freight volumes could increase significantly through expanded cooperation between railway administrations, which would further enhance the Middle Corridor’s potential.

Georgia: A Key Player in the Middle Corridor

Finally, it is worth recalling Irakli Kobakhidze’s remarks at the United Nations General Assembly debate in September last year, where he emphasized Georgia’s strategic importance in both regional and broader Eurasian contexts, positioning the country as a stabilizing force in East-West connectivity.

Source: The Caspian Post

"We are not just a hub for goods but also for energy transit and much more. Georgia guarantees that the seven landlocked countries of the South Caucasus and Central Asia remain connected to the rest of the world through our port infrastructure," Kobakhidze stated. He described Georgia as "the shortest, most predictable, safest, and most reliable transit route between East and West."

Clearly, Georgia has now taken an active role in shaping regional processes. For the first time, its officials are actively promoting the Middle Corridor rather than merely standing by and waiting for Azerbaijan to handle all the logistics. In Baku, such an initiative is undoubtedly welcomed.

News.Az