Why Israel’s president visited Kazakhstan

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Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s official visit to Kazakhstan has become one of the most notable diplomatic events in Central Asia in recent days. In Astana, Herzog met with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Akorda, where an official ceremony was held with a guard of honour, the national anthems of the two countries were performed, and talks took place in a narrow format.

The main focus of the negotiations was the deepening of Kazakh-Israeli cooperation. According to Akorda, Tokayev recalled that relations between the two countries have been developing since 1992 and have achieved significant results in both politics and the economy. The Kazakh leader placed particular emphasis on Astana’s decision to join the Abraham Accords, stressing that this step reflects Kazakhstan’s readiness to contribute to stabilising relations between Middle Eastern countries and Israel, News.Az reports.

For Kazakhstan, this visit carries not only bilateral but also broader international significance. Astana is demonstrating its desire to play a more active role in diplomatic processes related to the Middle East, while preserving its traditional multi-vector foreign policy. In this context, Kazakhstan’s accession to the Abraham Accords is a symbolic but important signal: the country seeks to position itself as a platform for dialogue, pragmatic cooperation and balance between different centres of power.

Isaac Herzog, for his part, emphasised that he had long wanted to visit Kazakhstan. He noted that his father, former Israeli President Chaim Herzog, visited Kazakhstan back in 1993 and was among those who laid the foundation for the development of bilateral relations. According to Herzog, a representative delegation of sectoral experts arrived in Kazakhstan, capable of giving new momentum to cooperation, especially in the field of high technologies.

Kazakh media focused primarily on the economic and technological agenda of the visit. The Astana Times reported that the talks between Tokayev and Herzog centred on trade, investment, high technologies and regional issues. The publication also noted Kazakhstan’s interest in joint projects in artificial intelligence and digitalisation, which Astana views as national priorities.

Other Kazakh media also highlighted the practical aspects of the negotiations. Kursiv.kz emphasised that Herzog arrived in Kazakhstan with a delegation of experts and that the sides discussed the potential for cooperation in the economy and technology. Ulysmedia, for its part, highlighted three key areas in its coverage: artificial intelligence, direct flights and trade. According to the outlet, Israel is interested in launching direct air links with Kazakhstan, as well as expanding the legal framework between the two countries, including an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation.

Photo: The Jerusalem Post

The issue of direct flights became one of the key practical elements of the visit. The Israeli side believes that air connectivity could significantly increase business activity, simplify contacts between companies, and strengthen tourism, humanitarian and economic ties. According to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Herzog said direct flights could have a major impact on business and trade between the two countries.

Israeli media presented Herzog’s visit to Kazakhstan in a broader geopolitical context. i24NEWS described the trip as a historic visit and emphasised that its purpose was to deepen diplomatic and economic ties, as well as to promote bilateral cooperation. The outlet also noted that the talks focused on strategic relations, trade development and Kazakhstan’s participation in the Abraham Accords.

JNS went even further in its assessment, describing the visit as part of an “eastward shift” in Israeli diplomacy. According to the publication, amid complicated relations between Israel and several Western European countries, Jerusalem is more actively developing ties with states in Asia, Africa and Central Asia. In this sense, Kazakhstan is seen in Israel as an important partner — a Muslim-majority country with stable relations with Israel, significant economic potential and a favourable geopolitical position.

The Israeli press also noted that the visit took place against the backdrop of Israel’s efforts to expand cooperation with new partners in technology, transport, energy and security. JNS reported that the trip included discussions on technology, transport, artificial intelligence and innovation. The publication also noted separately that Tokayev and Herzog took part in a roundtable devoted to AI and innovation.

Another important aspect is the energy dimension. Israeli analysts point out that Kazakhstan already matters to Israel as a supplier of raw materials and as a country with considerable resource potential. JNS, citing expert assessments, noted interest in Kazakhstan’s rare earth materials, which are important for the production of microchips, as well as in energy cooperation.

At the same time, Herzog’s visit was not centred on acute regional conflicts. According to JNS, Tokayev did not publicly focus on Iran, Gaza, Lebanon or Syria, but addressed the Middle Eastern agenda through the prism of the Abraham Accords, regional stability and cooperation. This approach corresponds to Kazakhstan’s diplomatic line: Astana avoids sharp confrontational rhetoric and prefers to use the language of pragmatism, dialogue and economic interests.

Photo: The Jerusalem Post

For Israel, the visit to Kazakhstan is also important because it demonstrates the existence of partners in the Muslim world even amid a difficult international environment. Herzog directly thanked Kazakhstan for its decision to join the Abraham Accords and noted that this step had been warmly welcomed in Israel, around the world and at the White House. According to him, it shows that states can choose the path of partnership, responsibility and peace.

For Kazakhstan, Herzog’s visit opens additional opportunities in several areas at once. First, it is the development of cooperation with Israel in high technologies, digitalisation, artificial intelligence and innovation. Second, it is the expansion of trade and economic ties, including a possible increase in bilateral trade, the launch of direct flights, and the creation of a more convenient legal framework for business. Third, it strengthens Kazakhstan’s international image as a country capable of maintaining relations with different sides and participating in major diplomatic initiatives.

Thus, the meeting between Tokayev and Herzog was not merely a protocol event. It showed that Kazakhstan and Israel intend to move their relationship to a more practical level — from political dialogue to concrete projects in technology, trade, transport and investment. At the same time, the visit demonstrated Kazakhstan’s growing role in broader regional diplomacy, where Astana seeks to be not an outside observer but an independent player capable of balancing economic interests, political considerations and the international agenda. By Samir Muradov

News.Az