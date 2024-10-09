How Azerbaijan is preparing for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is set to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a pivotal event in the global fight against climate change. The primary focus of COP29 will be on pressing issues such as environmental protection, green infrastructure, biodiversity conservation, the transition to renewable energy, and other key areas of the global "green agenda." These discussions will be central to shaping the future of sustainable development worldwide.As a nation highly aware of the consequences of climate change, Azerbaijan has placed the "green transition" among its top national priorities . The country is actively addressing environmental challenges and has voluntarily committed to international climate goals. As part of this effort, Azerbaijan has joined the Global Methane Commitment initiative and aims to significantly reduce methane emissions. By 2030, Azerbaijan plans to increase the share of renewable energy sources to 30 percent of its total installed electricity capacity. Furthermore, the country is determined to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030 and by 40 percent by 2050.COP29 will not only provide a platform for critical discussions but also serve as an action-oriented forum aimed at accelerating the transition to green energy on a global scale. For Azerbaijan, this event will offer a unique opportunity to showcase its leadership in addressing climate change, as the country is set to play an active role beyond simply hosting. Azerbaijan will be deeply involved in the negotiations, leading efforts to develop new strategies and commitments to combat climate change.Preparations for COP29 are progressing smoothly, with international collaboration and expertise ensuring the success of this significant event. A recent technical mission from the UNFCCC, led by Wasim Mir, Director of the UNFCCC Conference Affairs Department, visited Azerbaijan from September 6 to 9 to evaluate the country’s readiness for the conference. During the visit, Mir met with Narmin Jarchalova, Chairman of the Board of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and Chief Executive Officer for Operations. The meeting covered several critical operational processes, including event space management, territorial division for various conference activities, and other key organizational issues. This visit reflects the UN's confidence in Azerbaijan's capability to host such a high-profile event.It’s also important to highlight thatThe country has extensive experience in organizing major international events, including sporting championships, cultural festivals, and political forums. Successful events like the European Games in 2015, the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017, and numerous cultural forums underscore Azerbaijan's strong organizational capabilities. COP29 will mark another milestone, further demonstrating Azerbaijan’s readiness to contribute significantly to global environmental challenges and solidify its position on the international stage as an active participant in the fight against climate change.It's important to note the success of COP28, which took place in Dubai and became the largest UN climate summit to date, with approximately 200 nations represented and 80,000 attendees. COP29 is expected to build on that momentum and become one of the largest and most significant international events of 2024.The stakes are high, as the world has seen only limited progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing climate action. Moreover, vulnerable nations continue to struggle to receive the necessary financial and technological support to adapt to the impacts of climate change. In this context, Baku will provide an essential platform to foster international cooperation, reinforce the commitments outlined in the Paris Agreement, and address crucial financial and technological challenges. These include securing greater support for nations most affected by climate change and ensuring that the global community acts with urgency to implement effective climate solutions.Azerbaijan also has the opportunity to bring attention to specific issues that are deeply relevant to its own national interests, such as the environmental threats posed by armed conflict and the contamination of land with landmines. As a country still grappling with environmental degradation from past conflicts, Azerbaijan may introduce these topics into the broader COP29 agenda, urging the international community to take action against these underrepresented yet pressing concerns.In the long run, COP29 could prove to be a transformative event for Azerbaijan, allowing it to advance its green energy initiatives, encourage a broader adoption of renewable energy across sectors, and lead the way in the global green transition. This platform will help Azerbaijan solidify its role as a key player in the fight against climate change and as a champion of sustainable development.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

