Azerbaijan aims to achieve energy transition based on justice, equality: Minister

Azerbaijan’s energy minister has stated that the country’s main goal is to achieve an energy transition based on justice and equality.

Speaking at the Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation meeting held in Foz do Iguacu as part of Brazil's G20 chairmanship, Minister Parviz Shahbazov highlighted Azerbaijan's goal and initiatives, as a country to host COP29, to achieve an energy transition based on justice and equality, from which all countries can benefit, News.Az reports.He noted that Azerbaijan, being a bridge between developed and developing countries, various parties, strives to achieve a balanced result on the basis of solidarity, increase climate funding, and adopt new initiatives and obligations that remove obstacles to the energy transition.“The Green Energy Zones and Corridors Pledge of COP29, initiated by Azerbaijan, comes from our activities to create zero-emission green energy spaces in regions with rich renewable energy resources, as well as various transmission infrastructures between supply and demand centers for energy supply over long distances that lead to cost reduction,” he added.Minister Shahbazov stressed that Azerbaijan’s green course on the integration of 2 GW plants into the energy system, which doubled the renewable energy in the electricity production capacity of the to 33%, and and the export orientation of 5 GW capacities by 2030, formed the Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge initiative.“For the development of grid infrastructure, which will be the backbone of the energy transition, we propose to increase sixfold the global energy storage capacity to 1500 gigawatts by 2030, and to add or improve a total of more than 80 million kilometers of power grids by 2040. Our another initiative is related to hydrogen, one of the key components of our transformative development and energy supplier agenda,” he said.The minster reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s determination to transform into a green energy country and to advance the global energy transition.

