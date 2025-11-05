How Gurbanov plans to stop Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea - EXPERT OPINIONS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku’s iconic Tofig Bahramov Stadium is set to host a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League group stage clash between Qarabağ FK and Chelsea FC, a fixture steeped in history, ambition, and home-field intensity.

This encounter is far more than a routine match; it represents Qarabağ’s evolution as a footballing force. Since their first meeting with Chelsea in 2017, the Azerbaijani champions have transformed from ambitious newcomers into a disciplined, tactically mature, and confident side capable of challenging Europe’s elite.

Under the careful guidance of Gurban Gurbanov, Qarabağ have honed a playing style based on controlled possession, structured pressing, and rapid attacking transitions. The team’s hallmark remains its ability to dominate play through composure and collective understanding. In front of their passionate home crowd, Qarabağ often deliver an inspired, fearless brand of football — one driven by emotional connection and relentless determination.

Football expert Fuzuli Mammadov told News.Az that while Qarabağ has maintained its core football philosophy since 2017, the team has evolved into a more modern, disciplined, and dominant side.

Photo: Fuzuli Mammadov, Azerbaijani football expert

According to him, Qarabağ is now experienced enough to compete with Europe’s top clubs. “Since their first encounter with Chelsea in 2017, Qarabağ have made significant progress both tactically and in terms of on-field maturity. They are now a stronger and more respected team, earning recognition through victories against major opponents,” Mammadov said. He highlighted that Qarabağ consistently advance in European competitions almost every year.

While some tactical adjustments were inevitable over time, Mammadov noted, the team has preserved its core philosophy: controlling the game and maintaining possession.

“Qarabağ have adapted to modern football by developing more dynamic and well-structured attacks. Their main strengths are game control, ball retention, and executing quick transitions,” he said. “They are capable of launching fast and dangerous counterattacks.”

Commenting on Chelsea, Mammadov described the London side as one of Europe’s most formidable teams. He highlighted players such as fast wingers Neto and Garnacho, the technically skilled forward João Pedro, and the talented Enzo, who can deliver decisive passes and create danger near the goal. “These players will pose a serious challenge for Qarabağ,” he added.

Mammadov emphasized that Qarabağ consistently play with intensity and emotion at home. “Gurban Gurbanov’s team always strives to dominate matches. Game control, possession, and calculated attacking play are central to their philosophy,” he said. He added, however, that facing a strong opponent like Chelsea requires tactical discipline, peak physical readiness, and the support of fans.

“The team is accustomed to playing every three days and is in excellent physical shape. But the fans’ support will be decisive. The energy and belief of Qarabağ’s supporters will provide a major boost in this match,” Mammadov concluded.

Another football expert Tarlan Ahmadov told News.Az that Qarabağ has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years and now performs at a far higher level than before.

Photo: Tarlan Ahmadov, Azerbaijani football expert

“First of all, Qarabağ’s defense has become much more reliable compared to previous years, while the attacking line operates with greater dynamism and creativity,” he said.

Ahmadov noted that while Qarabağ suffered a heavy defeat against Chelsea in 2017, the team has since gained valuable experience and established itself as a regular participant in European competitions. “Consistently taking part in the group stages of the Conference League, Europa League, and Champions League has significantly improved both their quality of play and tactical maturity,” he explained.

“The players now have excellent ball control, build attacks intelligently, and create real danger on counterattacks. Compared to 2017, Qarabağ’s current squad is far more balanced,” Ahmadov added. He emphasized that the recruitment of high-quality players, combined with the long-term leadership of head coach Gurban Gurbanov, has provided stability in the team’s playing system.

Speed, aggressiveness, and strong team chemistry, Ahmadov said, remain at the core of Qarabağ’s football philosophy. “They pose serious problems for opponents through both individual skills and collective play. Their return to Europe’s most prestigious tournament after eight years is a major achievement in itself.”

According to the expert, Qarabağ’s counterattacking strategy is their greatest strength when facing higher-caliber teams. “Qarabağ is not purely defensive — they defend compactly and then build play through rapid counterattacks. It’s a very intelligent approach in modern football.”

Ahmadov also assessed the team’s current physical and tactical readiness, noting that Qarabağ has already secured several victories and suffered only one defeat in the fourth round. “Physically, the team is in excellent shape. More importantly, the players are highly motivated, follow the coach’s instructions, and maintain discipline on the pitch. These are the key factors that can drive Qarabağ to further success,” he concluded.

News.Az