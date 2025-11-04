Qarabağ vs Chelsea: Comparing 2017 lineups with today’s new generation

+ ↺ − 16 px

When Qarabağ FK first faced Chelsea FC in the 2017–2018 UEFA Champions League, few expected the Azerbaijani side — the first club from the country to reach the group stage — to hold their own against the giants of English football.

That campaign was more than just football; it was history in motion. For Qarabağ, it symbolized the rise of Azerbaijani football onto the European stage. For Chelsea, it was a routine group stage fixture — yet one that introduced them to the fierce, resilient spirit of Baku, News.Az reports.

Back then, the two matches ended in Chelsea’s favor — 6–0 in London and 4–0 in Baku. Antonio Conte’s squad, featuring Eden Hazard, Cesc Fàbregas, Willian, and Álvaro Morata, showcased a level of pace and precision few teams could match. Qarabağ, led by Gurban Gurbanov, relied on compact defending, heart, and sheer determination — traits that would later become the team’s identity in European competition.

Fast-forward to November 2025, and the landscape looks entirely different. Qarabağ is no longer the wide-eyed newcomer. The club has grown into a consistent European performer, known for its disciplined defense, quick transitions, and strategic intelligence. Players like Maksim Medvedev and Richard Almeida once embodied the team’s fighting spirit; today, a new generation — including Abbas Huseynov, Leandro Andrade, and Hamidou Keyta — continues that legacy with more confidence and tactical awareness.

Chelsea, meanwhile, arrives in Baku under Enzo Maresca with a completely renewed squad. Gone are the days of Hazard and Fàbregas; now it’s the age of Enzo Fernández, Cole Palmer, and Nicolas Jackson. The London side has transitioned from the pragmatism of Conte to the fluid, possession-based football of Maresca, emphasizing youth and creativity over experience.

This new encounter between Qarabağ and Chelsea feels less like a mismatch and more like a genuine test of styles. Chelsea’s financial power and technical depth remain undeniable, but Qarabağ’s resilience, organization, and home support could make this night in Baku far more competitive than the one eight years ago.

For Gurbanov’s men, the goal is no longer just participation — it’s to prove that Azerbaijani football belongs among Europe’s elite. And if history taught us anything, it’s that Qarabağ never plays to lose.

