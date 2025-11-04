Football experts: Chelsea face a different Qarabağ than in 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qarabağ FK and Chelsea FC meet tomorrow in the Champions League group stage, bringing history, ambition and home-field pressure to Baku’s Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

On paper, Chelsea enter as clear favourites: a club with a Champions League title, decades of top-level experience and a squad packed with quality.

For Qarabağ, the night carries deeper meaning. Every European match in Baku shows how far Azerbaijani football has come, and how much further it can rise.

The teams last met in the 2017 Champions League group stage, when Chelsea won 6-0 and 4-0. Those results established an early narrative: Qarabağ were spirited but overmatched; Chelsea were dominant.

But football moves fast. Since then, Qarabağ have evolved into a more resilient, tactically disciplined European side. Their dramatic 3-2 comeback away to Benfica earlier this campaign made that clear: Qarabağ are no longer just participants, they are competitors.

Chelsea arrive in Baku during a period of rebuilding, shaped by squad turnover, inconsistent seasons and changing managerial philosophies. Their depth and talent remain clear, but recent years have exposed weaknesses. And in a stadium as charged as Tofig Bahramov, even giants can be punished for complacency.

Ahead of the match, football experts shared their views with News.Az.

Former Azerbaijan national team player and current Turan Tovuz coach Yunis Huseynov said Qarabağ’s playing philosophy has remained consistent over the years.

Former national team player and Turan Tovuz coach Yunis Huseynov. AZERTAC

“Eight years have passed since 2017. Everything has changed, and Qarabağ have changed too. But in terms of playing style, there hasn’t been a major shift. They still use the same tactical approach,” Huseynov said. He noted that the team used the same tactical idea when facing Chelsea or Borussia Dortmund. “Nothing has changed tactically — only the players are different.”

Huseynov said Qarabağ’s greatest strength is their desire and determination. “I believe tomorrow will be the same. They always try to present themselves well in front of the fans. They are strong against every opponent, regardless of who they face,” he said. He described Chelsea as a powerful team with a strong young squad. “The match will be very difficult — anything can happen in football,” he noted.

He added that the Champions League is a tournament every player dreams of, and that motivation will push Qarabağ to play aggressively. “We saw it in the first half against Copenhagen — they didn’t allow them to show themselves. Tomorrow, against a team like Chelsea, every player will want to prove themselves.”

Huseynov expects strong fan support, pointing out that all tickets have already been sold. “Qarabağ always play with discipline, whether they win or lose. The fan support tomorrow will definitely help the team,” he said.

Former Azerbaijan national team head coach Shahin Diniyev said tomorrow’s game will be difficult for both sides.

Former national team head coach Shahin Diniyev. AZERTAC

“A tough match awaits Qarabağ and Chelsea. Considering the tournament standings, this can be seen as a decisive match, both teams have a chance to increase their points,” he said. While Qarabağ will be at home, he noted, Chelsea are a strong side and both clubs have solid chances to earn points.

“Chelsea is not an ordinary opponent. Both Chelsea and Qarabağ are very different from 2017. A lot has changed for the better,” Diniyev said. He added that Chelsea once relied heavily on individual stars, but now depend more on collective play. “This Chelsea side is dynamic and fast. Even without big-name stars, they function well as a team.”

He stressed that Qarabağ have also developed, saying “Qarabağ are not an easy opponent for Chelsea either.” According to him, Azerbaijan’s champions now rely on a stable and well-built playing system.

“This match is extremely important for both sides,” Diniyev said. “Qarabağ have lost one match but still have a chance in their hands. And for Chelsea too, Qarabağ are a difficult opponent.” He wished both teams success, adding, “It definitely won’t be an easy game.”

Former national team coach Arif Asadov believes Qarabağ’s recent form gives them a chance.

Former national team coach Arif Asadov. AFFA

“Qarabağ have gained valuable experience over these eight years. They have consistently represented us in European competitions, and now the team has strong self-belief. There will be fantastic support from the fans. Two recent victories have lifted Qarabağ’s confidence. They can win, but Chelsea are not weak either,” he said.

Asadov noted that both teams play attacking football, and Qarabağ are likely to create chances, though they may focus more on defence and counter-attacks. “They could build their game in the second zone and look for counter-attacks, trying to take advantage of every opportunity,” he said, stressing that Qarabağ must stay disciplined and follow their tactical plan.

“Physical preparation is crucial, especially when applying pressure against teams like this. I hope Qarabağ will earn at least one point from this match,” he added.

Head of the Scouting Department of AFFA’s Technical Directorate and veteran footballer Bakhtiyar Musayev also highlighted Qarabağ’s progress.

Head of the Scouting Department of AFFA’s Technical Directorate and veteran footballer Bakhtiyar Musayev. Source: APA

“Qarabağ had a strong squad in 2017, but the difference now is experience. Year by year, they play with more confidence. Even if results are not always as they want, their style gives confidence — they are not afraid of any opponent,” he said. Musayev noted that Chelsea still have players of very high quality and big-match experience. “In terms of individual player quality, Chelsea may have an advantage. I hope we can prevent that from deciding the game,” he added. He said head coach Gurban Gurbanov is unlikely to change his style: Qarabağ will try to press Chelsea and impose their game. “Hopefully, the players can carry out the tactical plan, though it will be very difficult even at home.” Musayev described Chelsea as physically strong, fast and technically capable, while Qarabağ’s main advantages are discipline and full concentration from start to finish. “Fan support can help, but the players must avoid nerves,” he said. “Qarabağ have spoiled us; even against Chelsea we expect a win. But it will be extremely tough. You cannot compare our domestic league to this level.” Still, he added: “I hope Qarabağ can create a miracle on our home pitch.” Football expert Ceyhun Sultanov said the match will be difficult for Qarabağ, but far from hopeless.

Football expert Ceyhun Sultanov. Source: APA

“It will be a tough match, we know Chelsea’s strength. Qarabağ have their own playing style and they perform well in European competitions,” he said, adding that even if the team is not always fully motivated domestically, they are completely different in the Champions League. “If we take our chances, we can get a result. We expect a lot from Qarabağ, but we must also remember the level of competition.”

Sultanov said the fans are optimistic and expect Qarabağ to win. “Losing is also possible and that’s normal. The main thing is to avoid mistakes in defence and use scoring opportunities. I believe in Qarabağ because they have a clear playing style.”

“The fate of the game will be decided over 90 minutes, and I trust that they will fight with dignity,” he said.

