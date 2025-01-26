How Kazakhstan revives the Northern Aral Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor’s note: Kazakh political scientist, and professor of the Department of Media Communication and History of Kazakhstan at MUIT JSC Saken Mukan. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

Kazakhstan has been grappling with significant environmental challenges in recent years. Rivers are drying up, arid regions are spreading, and water levels in major lakes are steadily declining. These phenomena underscore the escalating global consequences of climate change, compounded by decades of human activity. Yet, amidst these troubling trends, a remarkable story of recovery has emerged. The Northern Aral Sea, which once symbolized one of the most severe ecological catastrophes of the 20th century, is beginning to revive, offering a glimmer of hope.The transformation in the Northern Aral Sea is a direct result of Kazakhstan's dedicated efforts. According to the country's Ministry of Water Resources, the water volume in this region has increased by an impressive 42%, bringing it to approximately 27 billion cubic meters. Salinity levels have also decreased significantly, creating conditions conducive to the return of biodiversity. This progress has revitalized not only the region's ecosystem but also its economy. The fishing industry, once decimated, has experienced a renaissance, with annual catches reaching 8,000 tons. While this figure pales in comparison to Soviet-era yields, the resurgence of fish stocks is a powerful testament to the possibility of reversing even the gravest ecological disasters.The story of the Aral Sea is a cautionary tale of the devastating consequences of human interference with nature. Once the fourth-largest lake in the world, the Aral Sea stretched across 68,000 square kilometers. However, beginning in the 1960s, a massive Soviet irrigation project diverted the waters of the Amu Darya and Syr Darya rivers to sustain large-scale agricultural production, primarily for water-intensive cotton farming. Over the ensuing decades, the sea began to shrink dramatically. By the 1990s, it had split into two distinct parts: the Northern (Small) Aral and the Southern (Large) Aral.The Southern Aral, situated in Uzbekistan, has continued to shrink, leaving behind a toxic desert known as the Aralkum. Winds now carry saline dust and chemical residues from the dried seabed across vast distances, causing respiratory and oncological health issues among local populations. These dire conditions serve as a stark reminder of the long-term repercussions of poor environmental management.Kazakhstan, however, refused to accept the irreversible loss of the Northern Aral Sea. Through decisive action, the country embarked on an ambitious mission to restore this vital water body. Central to this effort was the construction of the Kokaral Dam in 2005. Funded by the World Bank, the dam successfully prevented water from flowing out of the Northern Aral into the Southern Aral. This critical infrastructure project allowed water levels in the northern part of the sea to rise while reducing salinity to manageable levels, enabling the gradual return of aquatic life.Photo: unccd.intKazakhstan’s comprehensive approach extended beyond infrastructure. The government implemented initiatives to clean riverbeds, enhance water use efficiency, and provide support for local fishermen. These measures not only revived the fishing industry but also revitalized the socio-economic fabric of the region. After years of economic hardship, local communities have regained a source of livelihood, with fishermen once again able to provide for their families.The contrast between the Northern and Southern Aral underscores the profound impact of proactive environmental policies—or the lack thereof. While the Northern Aral has made significant strides, the Southern Aral remains a cautionary example of neglect. Without adequate water inflow from the Amu Darya and effective international collaboration, this area continues to deteriorate into a barren, toxic wasteland. The absence of coordinated efforts to manage shared water resources highlights the urgent need for transboundary cooperation in Central Asia.Despite the success in the Northern Aral, other water bodies in Kazakhstan are facing severe threats. Lake Balkhash, a crucial freshwater resource, is experiencing declining water levels due to climate change and extensive agricultural water use, particularly in neighboring China. Similarly, the Caspian Sea is witnessing a significant drop in its water levels, endangering its unique ecosystem. These challenges are compounded by desertification, which threatens Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector and requires long-term, coordinated responses at both national and international levels.Kazakhstan’s success with the Northern Aral Sea offers valuable lessons for the global community. It demonstrates that even seemingly insurmountable environmental problems can be addressed with a combination of political will, strategic planning, and international support. This achievement not only restored a critical ecosystem but also improved economic conditions for local residents.The revival of the Northern Aral highlights the resilience of nature when given the opportunity to heal. However, sustaining this progress will require continued vigilance. Policymakers must balance competing demands for water resources, account for the effects of climate change, and ensure sustainable management practices. Additionally, international cooperation will be essential to address the broader challenges facing Central Asia’s shared water systems.Kazakhstan’s efforts serve as a powerful reminder that human ingenuity and determination can overcome even the most severe ecological challenges. The story of the Northern Aral Sea is not just one of recovery; it is a beacon of hope and a call to action for the global community to prioritize the preservation and restoration of our planet’s vital ecosystems.

