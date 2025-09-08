In Photos: Blood Moon dazzles skywatchers in spectacular lunar eclipse

The Blood Moon rose above the clouds in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: AFP

Stargazers worldwide were treated to a spectacular total lunar eclipse, known as a blood moon, Sunday night into early Monday.

The moon turned a deep, dark red as the Earth passed directly between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Asia had the best seats in the house, while countries in the Middle East and Europe also enjoyed prime views.

The eclipse was visible to the naked eye and unlike solar eclipses was safe to view directly as the moon's reflected light is not as bright.

The captivating display was visible in its totality in several countries around world. People at the top of the Shanghai World Financial Centre in China watch as the Moon rises above skyscrapers in the financial district. Photo: Getty Images The Moon illuminates a promenade along the Huangpu river in Shanghai. Photo: Getty Images Sky-watchers on a beach in Odesa, Ukraine, saw the Blood Moon rise above the sea. Photo: AFP The full Moon above a minaret in Kuwait City. Photo: Getty Images Sky-watchers also saw the red Moon in Ankara, Türkiye. Photo: Anadolu Agency A golden statue in Dresden, Germany, is seen alongside the Moon. Photo: Reuters

