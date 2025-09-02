September 7 brings stunning total lunar eclipse visible across multiple continents

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 7, 2025, skywatchers will have the chance to witness the second lunar eclipse of the year, according to the Department of Astrophysics at Baku State University’s Faculty of Physics.

The eclipse will be visible across Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In Azerbaijan, observers can enjoy the full spectacle from evening until midnight. Astronomy enthusiasts and casual stargazers alike are in for an unforgettable night under the Blood Moon.

This event will be a total lunar eclipse, often referred to as a “Blood Moon.” A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align perfectly, causing the Moon to pass completely into Earth’s shadow. Rather than disappearing, the Moon takes on a reddish hue due to the scattering and refraction of sunlight through Earth’s atmosphere. The red color becomes especially striking when the Moon is near the horizon.

Earth’s shadow has two components: the penumbra and the umbra. The eclipse begins with the Moon entering the penumbra, producing a subtle penumbral eclipse, followed by a partial eclipse as it moves into the umbra. The timeline for September 7 is as follows: the penumbral eclipse begins at 19:28:21, the partial eclipse at 20:27:02, and the total eclipse at 21:30:41. Maximum eclipse occurs at 22:11:47, with the total phase ending at 22:52:47, the partial eclipse at 23:56:26, and the penumbral phase concluding at 00:55:00. The total eclipse will last approximately 82 minutes.

