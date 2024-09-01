Iran sets new heat record: Temperatures rise to 82°C
A weather station in southern Iran recently reported an unbelievable heat index of 82.2°C (180°F) and a dew point of 36.1°C (97°F). If these numbers are confirmed, it could be the hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth. These extreme conditions were registered at an airport weather station, where the air temperature hit 38.9°C (102°F) with 85% humidity, creating this staggering heat index.
Colin McCarthy, a meteorologist based in the U.S., mentioned that an official review is necessary to verify these figures. He also expressed some doubt since other nearby weather stations showed much lower dew points, generally around 30°C. Despite this, McCarthy confirmed that a historic heatwave is sweeping across much of the Middle East. In Dhahran, Saudi Arabia—home to the world record for the highest dew point of 35°C (95°F)—a dew point of 33.9°C (93°F) was recorded recently.
The heat index, often called the "feels-like" temperature, combines the air temperature and humidity to estimate how hot it actually feels. If these records are verified, they will shatter previous highs and highlight the extreme weather gripping the region. Climate experts warn that such intense heat waves are likely to become more frequent and severe due to global warming.
Iran's Meteorological Organization predicts a gradual rise in temperatures starting August 31, but they don’t expect the extreme heat levels seen recently. Meteorologist Kobra Rafiei told Mehr News Agency that while temperatures will go up, "we won’t see heat waves as intense as the past few days." She added that cooler temperatures should stick around until Friday in most parts of the country.
In the coming days, strong winds are expected across several regions in Iran, which could lead to dust storms and lower air quality. Tehran, the capital, is forecasted to have partly cloudy skies with chances of showers and thunderstorms. The city's temperatures are expected to range from 24°C to 34°C (75°F to 93°F) on Thursday and Friday.
Parts of Sistan and Baluchestan province in southern Iran are also expected to see rain showers and strong winds over the weekend of August 29. This forecast comes after a period of intense heat across much of the Middle East, with some areas reportedly experiencing extreme heat indices.
Authorities in Iran and nearby countries have issued heat warnings and advised residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Recently, the Middle East has been dealing with an unprecedented heatwave, with temperatures in Iraq and Iran soaring close to 50°C (122°F).
The scorching heat has also caused power outages across the region as people gear up for the massive Arba'een pilgrimage in Iraq. This annual event draws millions from around the world, including many Shia Muslims from Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, who visit shrines in Iraq.
Arba'een has become a popular pilgrimage for many Muslims, seen as a more accessible and affordable way of showing devotion than the Hajj in Saudi Arabia. The event brings together vast crowds who come to honor Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, marking 40 days after Ashura.
The extreme weather conditions we've seen recently emphasize the need to be prepared for climate change and its potential impact on public health and safety. Climate scientists warn that global warming is likely to make such events more frequent and intense, demanding urgent action from the global community.
Colin McCarthy, a meteorologist based in the U.S., mentioned that an official review is necessary to verify these figures. He also expressed some doubt since other nearby weather stations showed much lower dew points, generally around 30°C. Despite this, McCarthy confirmed that a historic heatwave is sweeping across much of the Middle East. In Dhahran, Saudi Arabia—home to the world record for the highest dew point of 35°C (95°F)—a dew point of 33.9°C (93°F) was recorded recently.
The heat index, often called the "feels-like" temperature, combines the air temperature and humidity to estimate how hot it actually feels. If these records are verified, they will shatter previous highs and highlight the extreme weather gripping the region. Climate experts warn that such intense heat waves are likely to become more frequent and severe due to global warming.
Iran's Meteorological Organization predicts a gradual rise in temperatures starting August 31, but they don’t expect the extreme heat levels seen recently. Meteorologist Kobra Rafiei told Mehr News Agency that while temperatures will go up, "we won’t see heat waves as intense as the past few days." She added that cooler temperatures should stick around until Friday in most parts of the country.
In the coming days, strong winds are expected across several regions in Iran, which could lead to dust storms and lower air quality. Tehran, the capital, is forecasted to have partly cloudy skies with chances of showers and thunderstorms. The city's temperatures are expected to range from 24°C to 34°C (75°F to 93°F) on Thursday and Friday.
Parts of Sistan and Baluchestan province in southern Iran are also expected to see rain showers and strong winds over the weekend of August 29. This forecast comes after a period of intense heat across much of the Middle East, with some areas reportedly experiencing extreme heat indices.
Authorities in Iran and nearby countries have issued heat warnings and advised residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Recently, the Middle East has been dealing with an unprecedented heatwave, with temperatures in Iraq and Iran soaring close to 50°C (122°F).
The scorching heat has also caused power outages across the region as people gear up for the massive Arba'een pilgrimage in Iraq. This annual event draws millions from around the world, including many Shia Muslims from Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, who visit shrines in Iraq.
Arba'een has become a popular pilgrimage for many Muslims, seen as a more accessible and affordable way of showing devotion than the Hajj in Saudi Arabia. The event brings together vast crowds who come to honor Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, marking 40 days after Ashura.
The extreme weather conditions we've seen recently emphasize the need to be prepared for climate change and its potential impact on public health and safety. Climate scientists warn that global warming is likely to make such events more frequent and intense, demanding urgent action from the global community.
At 82.2°C, has #Iran just recorded earth's highest #Heat index? What it feels like https://t.co/sCTP8Pr2WU— News.Az (@news_az) September 1, 2024