Iran's Pezeshkian accuses US, Israel of Hormuz insecurity

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Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has blamed the United States and Israel for what he described as ongoing “insecurity” in the Strait of Hormuz, while again defending Tehran’s decision to exclude what he called “hostile countries” from the strategic waterway, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a message marking National Persian Gulf Day, published in state media, Pezeshkian said the Strait of Hormuz represents “a symbol of the great Iranian nation’s resistance.”

He added: “The responsibility for any insecurity in this water area lies with the United States and the Zionist regime.”

News.Az