Georgia deports 103 foreign nationals in crackdown on illegal migration

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Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has deported 103 foreign nationals who were found to be staying in the country illegally, according to the ministry’s Migration Department.

The deported individuals include citizens of Turkmenistan, Russia, India, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, China, Belarus, Nepal, Thailand, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Yemen, Iraq, Jordan, Nigeria, Sudan, the Philippines, and several other countries, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Authorities said all of those expelled have been banned from re-entering Georgia.

The government of the Georgian Dream party has intensified efforts against illegal migration during its 13 years in power. The country has tightened migration legislation, simplifying deportation procedures and expanding powers to search migrants’ residences and workplaces. Foreign nationals are also no longer allowed to work in Georgia without a special permit.

In 2025 alone, more than 1,300 foreign nationals have been expelled for violating migration laws, marking what authorities describe as a record high in recent years. Officials say deportations are expected to increase further.

News.Az