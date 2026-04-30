Georgian FM reports progress in US ties amid renewed diplomatic contacts

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Georgia’s Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili has said there has been progress in relations with the United States, pointing to recent high-level contacts and planned diplomatic visits.

She said developments included a phone call between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, as well as a visit scheduled for May, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

“We are glad that we have managed to return to the negotiating table and continue discussions on Georgian-American relations. In the initial stage, the period from February to today was very important,” Bochorishvili said.

The foreign minister noted that a Georgian delegation had visited the United States, while a US State Department representative had also travelled to Georgia.

Bochorishvili confirmed that the government expects another US visit in May by State Department officials. Kobakhidze had earlier said communication between the two sides would deepen by the end of May, though neither side provided further details.

Strategic partnership between Georgia and the United States was suspended during the Biden administration on 30 November 2024. Georgian officials, some of whom are under US sanctions, have expressed hope that the Trump administration may change the policy approach.

On 30 March 2026, Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call with Prime Minister Kobakhidze, after which the Georgian leader described the discussion as “productive”.

Earlier, on 26 March, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Peter Andreoli visited Georgia and met both government and opposition representatives.

In late January, a US congressional delegation also visited the country, holding meetings with government officials as well as opposition party leaders.

News.Az