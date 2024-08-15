Is the U.S. preparing a launch pad in Armenia for a strike against Iran? - FOTO
By News.AzIn early August 2024 , global attention was drawn to events involving the arrival of American Boeing C-17 military transport aircraft at Armenia's Zvartnots Airport. These aircraft delivered not only military supplies but also U.S. Army personnel, marking a significant moment in the deepening military cooperation between the U.S. and Armenia. However, this event sparked not only interest but also serious concern among neighboring states, particularly Azerbaijan, which is closely monitoring developments in the South Caucasus region.
The deliveries of new American weapons, including sniper rifles, night vision devices, communication equipment, and strike mini-drones, underscore Washington's growing influence in the region. These weapons systems, tested in Ukraine, provide significant battlefield advantages and reflect the U.S.'s readiness for more active involvement in the military affairs of its allies.
t is also noteworthy that among the delivered cargo were not only combat units but also equipment for tracking missile and aircraft trajectories, to be deployed on the Armenian-Iranian border. This, in turn, indicates that the U.S. is seeking to strengthen its control over the region, impacting both Armenia's internal security and its external relations, particularly with Iran.
Special attention is drawn to the logistics and coordination involved in transporting American cargo and personnel. According to the data recorded in a provided photograph , two routes were used to transport military cargo and U.S. soldiers from Zvartnots Airport to the 513th Separate Battalion of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, located in the suburbs of Yerevan. This reflects careful planning and close coordination between the Armenian and American military.
Russia, which traditionally views the South Caucasus as a zone of its strategic interest, is unlikely to overlook such a sharp increase in American influence in Armenia. President Ilham Aliyev has already signaled that any attempts to militarize Armenia will inevitably lead to serious consequences. Given Azerbaijan's recent successes on the battlefield, its military is prepared to respond quickly and effectively to any changes in the balance of power.
Azerbaijan is also continuing to enhance its own military capabilities, and combined with its strategic position, economic resources, and alliance with Turkey, this makes it a key player in the region. Meanwhile, Aliyev's statements about being prepared to take strong measures if the arms supplied to Armenia reach a "critical level" serve as a clear warning to Yerevan and its Western partners.
Support for Armenia from major players like the U.S., France, and India may create an illusion of security, but in practice, it carries significant risks. Armenia lacks the strategic depth to effectively counter a potential military response from Azerbaijan. Direct U.S. involvement in the conflict is unlikely, and Western political and military support may not be sufficient to guarantee stability in the region.
Furthermore, the arrival of American military personnel and equipment in Armenia should also raise concerns for Iran, as it poses a direct threat to its security. Some of the American weapons delivered might also be used against Iran itself, considering the tense relations between Iran and Israel, especially after the assassination of the Hamas leader. The likelihood of this scenario has increased as Iran threatened a harsh response to Israel and the U.S. To minimize the consequences of a potential Iranian attack, the U.S. is looking for suitable positions for a retaliatory strike, and Armenia is seen as the most suitable territory for an attack on Iran.
The events of early August 2024, marked by the arrival of American aircraft in Armenia, have significant implications for regional security. The strengthening of military cooperation between the U.S. and Armenia will inevitably escalate tensions in the region, and a potential response from Azerbaijan could lead to a new round of conflict. In this context, Armenia must be fully aware of the risks and consequences of its foreign policy choices...