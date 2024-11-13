Kyrgyzstan eyes investment in hydropower: Energy minister speaks exclusively to News.Az at COP29 - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Talaibek Ibraev, spoke exclusively to News.Az , highlighting his country’s ambitions for energy investment at the COP29 conference in Baku. Minister Ibraev expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s organization of the event and the opportunity it presents to strengthen international energy cooperation.

"Our participation in COP29 is an important step toward attracting investments to the Kyrgyz Republic," Ibraev stated. He noted that Kyrgyzstan showcased numerous hydropower projects, which are vital to the country’s energy strategy. “We’ve already formalized agreements and recently met with representatives from the Arabic company, Masdar, with whom we have several projects underway.”Minister Ibraev also announced plans to sign a roadmap for collaboration with Azerbaijani energy sector leaders, alongside discussions with other foreign delegations. He expressed optimism about COP29’s potential to boost Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector and expedite key hydropower projects."Once again, we extend our thanks to our Azerbaijani and foreign colleagues for this invaluable platform and the chance to meet in person," he concluded.

News.Az