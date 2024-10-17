+ ↺ − 16 px

Upon becoming First Lady, Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Nikol Pashinyan, declared war on foreign brands. Once, she gathered local designers and asked them what they could offer her to make her "the fairest of them all." The task given to the creators was to dress the Prime Minister’s wife in outfits she could flaunt at international galas and dinners over the next five years, News.Az reports.

In truth, Armenia has little to boast about on the international stage. There is virtually nothing to showcase. All that remains are the outfits of the Prime Minister's wife, which are expected to outshine everyone else’s. And when envious onlookers from other countries see the label “Made in Armenia,” the complete triumph of the Armenian cause will not be far off.Judging by the photos that Madam Hakobyan has been posting on social media for several years, she looks quite pale. Of course, she doesn't have to be clad in silks and furs, but as the wife of the country's leader, she certainly shouldn't look so tasteless. Either the court designers don't respect the First Lady, or she herself simply lacks taste. Some of the outfits look odd and shapeless, and the attempt to add authenticity through national patterns only worsens the impression.Perhaps Annushka was too hasty in rejecting foreign brands. Yes, she was too hasty.Recently, she wrote on Facebook: "I’m not going shopping in other countries or in foreign stores represented in Yerevan, and I’m not going to wear clothes made in Italy, France, or any other country." She once again promised that "in the near future, people will see me at all events wearing clothes that I can buy in stores representing Armenian designers' work."She made this promise six years ago, but it still hasn't come true. The clothes she wears simply can’t compete with those from renowned brands and do nothing to help her "look better," as she dreams. Quite the opposite, in fact.Her husband, Nikol, has fared somewhat better. In November 2018, shortly after coming to power, Nikol Pashinyan proudly announced in parliament that everything he was wearing, except for his tie, was made in Armenia. Presumably, he meant his underwear and socks as well. We’re certain about the socks—Armenia is known for being quite skilled in that department. Let’s not forget how Pashinyan gifted a pair of socks in the colors of the Armenian flag to Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. Trudeau wore the Armenian flag on his feet and looked quite pleased. What happened to the socks once he returned to Canada from Yerevan is another question.A while after that “historic” parliamentary announcement, the Armenian Prime Minister appeared wearing a tie in the colors of the Armenian tricolor and cheerfully announced that local designers had heard his speech and corrected the oversight. Now, he was fully Armenian from head to toe.Nevertheless, the "royal" couple can always find a way out by stitching a “Made in Armenia” label onto a French blouse or an Italian jacket. The Armenian side is quite adept at such things, and no Gucci will ever prove it’s a fake.

News.Az